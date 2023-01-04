5 Premium Jackets For Men: Top-Notch Warm Options From Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Allen Solly, And More

A winter season outfit that can never go wrong both in terms of fashion and warmth is a classy jacket for men. These jackets, when worn correctly with matching jeans and sweaters, can enhance the overall look. Take inspiration from our Bollywood celebrities on how to look cool in these mens jackets. Stay stylish and keep up the chills without any fuss. Jackets for men are a wardrobe essential in the winter season to not only keep you warm but also make you look stunner on any occasion. These men's jackets are designed to keep you cozy with a splash of style. Pair these jackets with jeans, a scarf, and boots to look dapper. Raise the fashion game bar and look extremely rich and classy.





At times when you do not know what to wear and still wish to look fabulous then opt for these winter jackets for men. You can get these jackets in a variety of designs and fabrics that are durable and super comfy to wear. These jackets for men are available in top-quality ad brands like Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Allen Solly, etc. Layering a shirt with a jacket can add a classy and formal touch to your look.













Read More: 5 Warm And Stylish Jacket For Men





Jackets For Men





We have rounded up some warm and smart winter jackets for men that you can wear this winter season and make a style statement. Scroll down and take a look.









The easiest way to amp up your look in the winter season is a jacket. This Allen Solly jacket has a regular fit and is composed of a fabric that is 100% polyester. It is offered in two colors, green, and





Check Here

black, and has a regular fit. This item can be washed in a machine. It contains pockets in the front as well as a zipper closing. Ideal for daily wear this winter jacket for men is a must-have. Allen Solly Jacket Price: Rs 1,273.









Make a classic fashion statement with this Red Tape winter jacket for men. This jacket is designed with a hoodie to keep your head covered in the chilly winter season. Layer this jacket with a white or





Check Here

red sweatshirt and light blue jeans. You can wear this jacket in the office, in casual wear, and at parties too. While going to hill stations or higher altitudes this jacket will be great to keep you cozy. Red Tape Jacket Price: Rs 1,949.









Let's make layering a game of fun with this jacket for men from Tommy Hilfiger. Made of fleece it is soft and will keep you comfortable and warm throughout the day. Layer this with a black or white

Check Here

sweater and a muffler to look stylish. It can easily be hand washed and is perfect for the winter season and can be worn on vacations too. There are many color options available in this jacket. Tommy Hilfiger Jacket Price: Rs 6,701.







Read More: Smart Hoodies For Men











This Puma jacket for men is a cool and stylish one. Crafted of 66% cotton, and 34% polyester this winter jacket for men is breathable and skin-friendly. The jacket is durable and is designed to last

Check Here

longer. This hoodie jacket can be worn with track pants, jeans, or trousers. It is a must-buy for men who love wearing a jacket for both relaxation and fashion. You will love wearing this winter jacket for men from time to time. Puma Jacket Price: Rs 2,996.









This smart jacket for men from Adidas is designed with a front zip and two side pockets. Pair this jacket with denim jeans and boots to make your look stand out. Giving a chic look this winter jacket

Check Here

will undoubtedly make you look phenomenal. This lightweight jacket is easy to wear and will last for years. Adidas Jacket Price: Rs 2,799.





Explore more options on jackets for men





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.