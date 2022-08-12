Mens Trousers: Smart Picks For Formal Wear

Mens trousers: Formal trousers for men are a must-have in your closet. Whether you are a student, going to the office, attending a family function or for casual evenings, trousers can be worn everywhere. However, you should always refer to the mens trouser size chart while buying to get the perfect fit. Also, pairing these trousers with the right color of the shirt is very important to look classy and stylish.

Formal trousers are no longer limited to black and white color. There are many color options and you should always consider two things while selecting trousers- the right fit and the right fabric. You can check out our suggestions while choosing both regular and slim-fit trousers. You can buy as per your comfort and your body shape to enhance your look.





Mens trousers: Check out our top picks





Peter England Men Work Utility Pants









These fashionable slim-fit trousers from Peter England give you a smart formal look. These pants can be worn even for casual wear. You can team it up with solid print shirts of any color. If you are looking for both style and comfort then you can consider these pants. The trouser can be machine washed. The price of these trousers can vary according to the size. Peter England Trouser Price: Rs 849.





Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Formal Trousers









Van Heusen trousers bring class, elegance, and status to your look. These trousers are crafted with a mix of 84% Terylene and 16% Rayon. If you are looking for comfort and elegance then you can opt for these trousers. Wearing this with a Navy Blue color shirt can add sophistication to your look. The right choice of shirt color can make you look fashionable even in the office. The price of these trousers can vary according to the size. Van Heusen Trouser Price: Rs 1,586.





Arrow Men's Fitted Pants





For someone who wants to opt for a stylish yet formal look then Arrow Men's Fitted Pants can be your pick. These Checkered Pattern slim-fit trousers can be teamed up with a solid white shirt. These versatile trousers can be machine washed. Wearing this will give you great comfort and style. They are designed with a mid-rise waist, and a flat front and feature a smart flex waistband. The price of these trousers can vary according to the size. Arrow Trouser Price: Rs 1,219.





Marks & Spencer Men's Relaxed Formal Trousers









Marks & Spencer Men's Relaxed Formal Trousers is the ideal pick for smart formal or casual trousers. These black trousers for men can be teamed up with both shirts or a t-shirt. Made with 98% Cotton, and 2% elastane this trouser will keep you relaxed and comfortable. These regular fit trousers can be machine washed and are perfect for both day and night wear. There are color options too which you can select as per your taste. Marks & Spencer Trouser Price: Rs 1,599.





Blackberrys Solid Grey Coloured Polyester Trouser









These trousers in black from Blackberrys are crafted of Polyester and are perfect for everyday office wear. Team it up with any solid color shirt to get a smart and formal look. Besides black, there are a lot of color options in these trousers. These trousers can be worn for a casual evening too. The price of these trousers can vary according to the size. Blackberry Trouser Price- Rs 1,995.





Good and comfortable formal trousers will make you look attractive and professional. Choose mens trousers wisely according to your preference and body shape.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.