Men's Kurta For Diwali 2022: Bring Your Ethnic Dapper This Festive Season

Men's Kurta For Diwali 2022: We all want to get decked up and look our best during the Diwali party. This is the time when we all take out our ethnic clothes to wear and celebrate Diwali. Many of us shop for new ones as we search for new and trendy kurta designs. You can pair these kurtas even with a dhoti or jeans. Jazz up your Diwali 2022 outfit by wearing a bright and colorful kurta with the latest fashion.





You should shop for more comfortable kurtas with a subtle design rather than wearing those heavy ones that are best suited for weddings.







Styling tip for men’s kurta for Diwali 2022:





Choose vibrant and bright colors with bold prints

Always check the fitting as it should give you comfort

For an Indo western look pair your men's kurta with jeans or a dhoti.

To look elegant roll up the sleeves of your kurtas

You can also wear it with a plain Nehru jacket





Men's Kurta For Diwali 2022





We have curated some of the voguish kurtas for men that you can consider before purchasing:





Diwali calls for an elegant kurta. These mens kurta designs are in the latest trends and keep you comfortable throughout the day. This complete set can be paired with brown juttis. Crafted of Silk Blend there are many color options available that you can choose from. Kurta Pyjama Price: Rs 1595.









This elegant kurta for men comes in a straight fit and cotton blend fabric to keep you comfortable. The bright yellow color makes it a perfect wear for Diwali. This is very easy to style as you can pair it with white pajamas or a dhoti. Kurta Price: Rs 189.





A Silk kurta looks best this festive season and you can always style it with a different look. Style this kurta with a golden pajama and a classic watch. You and also pair it with a churidar, dhoti, or Patiala. You can style this in multiple ways. Kurta Price: Rs 599.





Crafted of pure cotton this knee-length kurta is the perfect choice if you wish for a minimalist style and great comfort. Pair this with dark color jeans or white churidar pants. Even with a simple design, it adds a touch of uniqueness. This kurta design can be worn both day and night. Kurta Price: Rs 449.





If you prefer to go for a statement look and love being fashionable this kurta is the right pick for you. This designer mens kurta is made of cotton to keep you at ease while bursting crackers. There are many color options available in this kurta. Kurta Price: Rs 799.





