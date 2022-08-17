Men Formal Shirts: Bring Out The Best In Your Personality

Men Formal Shirts: Formal shirts do wonders in making you look smart and professional. These shirts are not just limited to lighter shades of colors. There is a vast range of colors which will make you confused while choosing. Formal shirts for men come in various designs and patterns.

You can steal the show with a properly styled formal shirt along with the right pair of trousers. Selecting the appropriate shirt with a great fit will make you feel comfortable at your workplace. Also, to give a complete formal look you can wear a tie and a nice pair of formal shoes. This will give a complete formal dress for men. We have selected some of the best men’s formal shirts which you can wear in the office, at meetings, at formal parties, etc.





Men Formal Shirts





STYLETHIC Men's Slim Fit Shirt









For men with a slim body, STYLETHIC Men's Slim Fit Shirt will look wonderful. This slim-fit shirt is perfect for pairing with black trousers and a Grey cufflink. This solid shirt is designed with the latest trends in contemporary casual fashion and is suitable for both office and casual wear. You have lots of color options to choose from. The price may vary according to the size of the shirt. Shirt Price: Rs 549.





Van Heusen Slim Fit Formal Shirt





The maroon color slim-fit shirt from Van Heusen is designed for formal wear. This cotton shirt can be paired with beige chinos or black trousers and is machine washable. As it is of pure cotton, this will be a great pick during summer. Shirt Price: Rs 839.





Amazon Brand Regular Shirt





If you are not comfortable wearing a slim fit and looking for a regular-fit formal shirt, Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Shirt is the best option for you. This simple yet elegant shirt comes with a regular collar and a single pocket. Pair it up with formal trousers and do not wash it with dark color clothes. The price may vary according to the size of the shirt. Shirt Price: Rs 469.





Diverse Men's Regular Formal Shirt









This short- sleeve formal shirt of Diverse Men's Regular Formal Shirt is designed with a Semi cutaway collar and is a regular fit. Pair it with light trousers and black formal shoes for complete formal attire. You can get a wide choice of colors in this shirt. The price may vary according to the size of the shirt. Shirt Price: Rs 489.





Red Tape Men's Checkered Regular Fit Casual Shirt









This Red Tape Shirt is perfect for both office and casual wear. This long sleeve shirt can be teamed up with black trousers or chinos. You can get a wide choice of colors in this shirt. The price may vary according to the size of the shirt. Shirt Price: Rs 649.





Park Avenue Medium Blue Shirts









Are you looking for a checkered shirt? These Park Avenue Medium Blue Shirts would be perfect for your formal wear. This is slim fit and 100% cotton and will look smart when paired with light Grey trousers. The price may vary according to the size of the shirt. Shirt Price: Rs 1153.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.