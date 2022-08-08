Jeans For Men: Straight-Fit Jeans For Style And Epitome Of Comfort

Jeans For Men: Gone are the days when just wide leg and boot cut were the only options. Now there is a diverse range of styles of jeans for men that can be worn to any occasion. If you are looking for jeans to provide you comfort then straight fit can be the right choice for you. These are versatile as you can wear them anywhere and in all seasons. You can experiment with your look by pairing straight-fit jeans with graphic t-shirts, white t-shirts, linen shirts, checkered pattern shirts, and even with a khadi kurta.

An investment in a good and quality pair of jeans is essential as it adds durability because of its fabric. Also, jeans do not need to be washed after every wear. Straight-fit jeans appear approachable and easy to wear—like a trend we're almost certain we can pull off. They're a great, classic fit!





Below are our recommendations for the best jeans for men :





Wrangler Men's Relaxed Fit Jeans









This pair of jeans from Wrangler is just what you need to spice up your daily dose of fashion. It has a gentle wash and a simple design that adds to its appeal. Furthermore, because it is made of high-quality fabric, it promises maximum breathability. These jeans can be machine washed and has flat rivets on the pocket, a fully fly seam outside, and yoke seams over the panel. The price of the jeans may vary according to the size. Wrangler jeans price: Rs 1919.





Pepe Jeans Men's Straight Jeans









These lightweight jeans for men from Pepe are a must-have in your wardrobe. Crafted with a mix of 99%cotton and 1%spandex they are an easy way to look stylish while remaining extremely comfortable. Pair it up with a light color t-shirt and sneakers. You will surely look dashing and handsome. These jeans are machine washable. Pepe jeans price: Rs 1,899.





Levi's Men's 513 Straight Fit Jeans









These dark-shade mid-rise jeans from Levis are a classic choice and are worth the investment. Straight-leg jeans flatter all body types thanks to their flattering cut and simple silhouette. These jeans are perfect for wearing with a round-neck T-shirt or a plain shirt. You can style it with all types of shirts and t-shirts. The price of the jeans may vary according to the size. Levis jeans price: Rs 2,599.





Blackberrys Solid Black Coloured Cotton Jeans









These jeans from Blackberrys are crafted from pure cotton. Made to give you both comfort and style these jeans are a perfect pick for wearing on any occasion and any season. Pair it with a white or grey t-shirt and sneakers. These jeans can be machine washed. Blackberry jeans price: Rs 1,799.





MXCVYCC Men's Ripped Jeans









These distressed jeans from MXCVYCC give you a cool look. Crafted from a blend of cotton, polyester, and other fibers these pair of jeans make you feel comfortable. The standard five-pocket design makes it easy to hold any item. Suitable for daily dress, night out, clubbing, shopping, etc. You can pair these trendy jeans with sneakers and a polo t-shirt. The price of the jeans may vary according to the size. You can also choose among the various color options. MXCVYCC Branded jeans price: Rs 7,492





Jeans for men: Why buy straight-fit jeans?





Gives you comfort

They are known for their durability

Gives a stylish look

You can pair it with any t-shirt, shirt, and shoes





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.