Fashion Icons From Ranbir Kapoor To Hrithik Roshan Who Nailed The Look In Mens Leather Jacket

Stylish Mens Leather Jacket: Winter Season is the best time when men can also show their unique fashion sense. And for this having a leather jacket for men is a must-have in your closet. Even Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and many others were spotted styling leather jackets in a classy and chic way. Men Leather Jacket has witnessed huge designs and an array of colors over time. These dashing jackets can be paired with jeans, or cargo, and trousers depending on the occasion and place.





If you are still skeptical about the style then you can check out many B-town celebs who wore these leather jackets at many events and also for casual wear. Get inspired by their look and fashion sense.





Bollywood Actors Who Looked Confident And Rocked In Leather Jackets





Hrithik Roshan









The heartthrob of many girls who is also known as the Greek God- Hrithik Roshan was seen several times wearing a rich and classy leather jacket for men. To keep it casual he layered up with a light-colored t-shirt and washed jeans. Hrithik styles this look with a cap and black shoes.





Ranbir Kapoor





The sensational actor Ranbir Kapoor flaunted his look with a brown color leather jacket. He teamed up this jacket with V neck black t-shirt and black cargo. His complete look from head to toe made him look dapper. What can be the easiest way to swag with minimal effort? It's just the leather jacket that will give you a star feeling.





Varun Dhawan









The Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan preferred wearing a tight fight leather jacket for men. The jacket had a chain on the chest on both sides and also had a red color inner line. He teamed up this black color jacket with torn jeans and a plain black t-shirt with buttons.





Ranveer Singh









Making headlines for his unique fashion sense, Ranveer Singh also chose to wear a leather jacket at a promotional event. With a pair of black sunglasses and black boots, Ranveer slayed the leather look. The washed denim jeans added a great style to his attire.





Shahrukh Khan









When we talk about fashion icons, how can we miss out on the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan? The actor was seen donning this stylish mens leather jacket. His style was extremely trendy while keeping it casual. With a white solid tee and light denim he never fails to amaze his fans with his dapper looks.





We know you must be waiting eagerly to get these leather jackets for men and try the same look. After a lot of searches, we have listed these trendy leather jackets that you can shop for and get a celebrity look.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.