Best Wrist Watches For Men: A Classic Accessory To Define Your Personality

Best Wrist Watches For Men: If you are a man who wants to look smart like a gentleman then having a good wristwatch is very essential. Wearing a watch can never go out of fashion. Besides showing the time it adds beauty to your personality. These are must-have accessories in a men's wardrobe. Watches for men come in various designs, styles, and dial shapes. Bigger dials suit men with broader arms and small dials look great on slim wrists.





There are some watches that come with water-resistant features. If you have a good budget then you can invest in a good brand. The easiest way for a man to add a style statement to his look is by wearing a good quality watch.





Read More: Best smartwatchs with calling features





Best Wrist Watches For Men





With many brands coming up you can choose from the most trusted and premium brands like Fossil, Titan, Michael Kors, etc. To help you navigate with varied options here’s what we recommend:













This beautiful black dial men's watch from Fossil comes with high quality. The silicon strap is waterproof and provides comfort too. This watch can add charm to your personality. You can interchange the brand easily and make it look like a new one. This fashionable watch is a must-have addition to your collection. Fossil Watch Price: Rs 11,995.













The Casio Edifice Watch comes with a stainless steel case and the band displays a function in a linear fashion in comparison to a circular fashion used for most sub-dials. This makes it unique and stylish. With the help of a tachymeter, you can measure speed based on travel time or measure distance based on speed anywhere and anytime. Designed with water resistant feature you can wear this men watch safely even during the rainy season. Casio Watch Price: Rs 15995.













The old and renowned brand that is ruling the watch industry is Titan. This Analogue watch comes with a white, circular dial, Arabic numerals, and slanted marks at one-minute intervals. The case is colored golden. Some other features include a quartz movement, stainless steel back, and time-adjustment crown. The strap is made of stainless steel, has a push-button clasp closing, and is dual-toned in color (gold and silver). Titan Watch Price: Rs 10,395.





Read More: Watches under 5000













This sophisticated and stylish watch from Micheal Kors features a quartz crystal that oscillates when a current is applied to it. The blue dial adds a glamorous and luxurious touch to this watch. The water-resistant watch has high-quality leather to keep the strap soft and durable. Michael Kors Watch Price: Rs 11,997.













This stylish analog watch from Fastrack is one of the most popular wristwatches. The attractive white watch with a black strap can have three crowns on the right side of the bezel and adjustive dials. You can wear this on any occasion, at the office, party, wedding, or shopping. Fastrack Watch Price: Rs 4396.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.