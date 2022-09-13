Best Sports Shoes For Men 2022: Incredible Choices To Keep Your Feet Comfortable And Dry

Best Sports Shoes For Men: In the present scenario, if you’re on the web and trying to look for a sports shoe for yourself, you may get overwhelmed owing to so many choices available. Like every other eCommerce site, fashion blogs, and similar sources are there where you get exposed to millions of options at once. This might sound good but when it comes to selecting the finest sports shoe amongst the lot, it might become quite tricky, which might push you to purchase the mediocre product instead of the best.





So, to ease your purchase decision, we have come up with some of the best sports shoes for men that are available online in India. These sports shoes are available in varied price ranges and are known for their durability, soft texture, aesthetic design, and lightweight. Take a look and decide for yourself:





Best Sports Shoes For Men 2022





We have curated the finest picks of sports shoes for men that are available on the web and the list is being made on the basis of popularity and customer reviews. However, the choices and preferences can be subjective as per one’s choice. Happy Shopping!













DSC, being a prominent brand, comes up with this amazing cricket shoe for men. The upper surface of this sports shoe is designed using synthetic leather and breathable mesh. Appreciated for its long shelf life and flexibility, this cricket shoe comes with a rubber outsole and a high-frequency embossed design. Moreover, this DSC cricket shoe comes with a superb EVA midsole that offers superior cushioning and breathable texture. DSC cricket shoe price: Rs 1,770.













Don’t miss this impressive tennis shoe from Nivia that comes in white color. The offered sports shoe for men comes with spacer mesh upper TPU film and a soft cushion for the inner sole. Appreciated for its custom fit, this sports shoe for men comes with a non-marking multi-directional structure round sole, which ensures stability and agility. The offered sports shoe weighs around 1.4 kgs and is available in the 78.7 x 53.3 x 27.9 cm dimension. Nivia tennis shoe price: Rs 1,869.













This premium range sports shoe is befitting for basketball players. Ideal for playing (basketball), running, and walking, this sports shoe from PEAK has a sole-make rubber and is known to provide the perfect balance between support, comfort, and flexibility. Along with this, the offered basketball shoes is stitched using soft & breathable sock liner. Known for its cushioning support, this basketball shoe comes in a stylish & stable design. PEAK basketball shoe price: Rs 22,738.













For football players, Nivia brings out this affordable yet reliable sports shoe in green color. Durable in nature and robust in stitching, this football stud comes with an ankle-length grip and a pre-molded EVA insole that offers superb comfort and exquisite cushioning. The offered sports shoe for men has a high shear-strength TPU sole, which makes it perfect for all kinds of hard grounds. Light in weight, this football stud weighs around 900 grams. Nivia football stud price: Rs 1,508.















Purchase this popular Campus men’s running shoe that’s designed using mesh material and comes in medium width. The sole of this sports shoe is made using thermoplastic elastomers and has a lace-up closure. Available in the 30.5 x 21.5 x 11.2 cm dimension and weighing around 900 grams, this pair of running shoes is known for extra breathability and superior comfort. Campus shoes price: Rs 929.













Check out this exquisite and robust running shoe from Reebok that is ideal for casual wear. Wearable at the office and at home, this running shoe has a sole designed using ethylene vinyl acetate and has a medium width. In addition to this, the offered sports shoes have a regular ankle height and a lace-up fastening. This Reebok shoe comes in the 30 x 20 x 10 cm dimension and weighs around 250 grams. Reebok sports shoe price: Rs 1,199.













Buy this impeccable running shoe from Sparx that has a medium-width size and is stitched using top-notch mesh material. The offered Sparx shoe is known for its long-lasting nature, robust design, and easy-to-clean nature. Moreover, this sports shoe weighs only 600 grams and is appreciated mostly for its comfortable texture. Available in different sizes and colors, this sports shoe for men has a sole made using Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, which ensures its durability. Sparx running shoe price: Rs 941.













Adidas, being a renowned brand, offers this stunning running shoe that comes with a medium width and weighs around 950 grams. Appreciated for its exquisite designs and aesthetic looks, this Adidas shoe comes with rubber outsole material. In addition to this, the offered running shoe is known for its durability, reliability, high performance, and comfortable texture. Adidas men’s shoes price: Rs 1,599.













Explore more sports shoes for men here.



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.