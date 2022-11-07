Best Birthday Gifts For Men: Top And Unique Picks For Husband, Brother, And Friend To Make Their Special Day Memorable

Best Birthday Gifts For Men: Men do not express themselves, much and keep things within themselves. So it becomes difficult to understand what can be the best gift for friend, husband, or brother. The struggle is real when someone says that they are confused about what can be the right gifts for boyfriend. Even if you know them very well and are also well-versed in their likes and dislikes still figuring out a gift for friend is always confusing and difficult. Some are gadgets freaks so they love mobile phones or laptops, while some may like perfumes, clothes, chocolates, etc. With the right and perfect gift, your small effort can bring a big smile to his face. Imagine your brother waking up in the morning and finding his long-awaited game or speaker just next to him. His happiness and excitement will make your hard work while the selection of men gift a worthy one.





So, if you have not yet planned anything and looking for the best gift ideas for men then after a lot of research and hard work we have curated some of the best unique gifts for men that they will love. You do not have to go to the store or browse anywhere in search of finding the perfect men gift. Wrap these gifts in the beautiful and colorful paper along with your love. Also do not forget to write a cute note expressing your feelings or blessings to the birthday boy.





Explore the best gift ideas for men and show your love, care, and affection on their birthdays. There are numerous options and we are sure you can find one suitable for your brother, husband, or friend. Surprise them with an unexpected present.





Who will say no to Apple products? iPhone 13 can be the best gift if you have a good budget. If your brother or friend is a gadget lover then Apple will definitely top the list. The stylish Blue color makes this phone attractive and stylish too. So without thinking too much and spending time get this gift for men asap. Available with 128 GB he will have enough space to store all his pictures, videos, games, etc efficiently. The advanced dual camera offers better picture quality. Apple iPhone Price: Rs 65,999.





Gift ideas for men who love listening to music are very easy. We assure you that he will love this Bluetooth earbud from Boult. While working, playing, or doing workouts he can easily wear these as they come with a perfect grip. Delivering great sound quality even if he is on the metro, bus, or busy street he can listen to music without any distraction of environmental noise. This gift for friend can be the best choice with a limited budget. Boult Earphone Price: Rs 1799.





For a gamer, this VR from Procus can be the ideal gift. It enhances your gaming experience by making everything look real. Comfortable to wear this can be connected to a smartphone easily. If your brother has a PS game then gifting him this Virtual Reality headset can make his special day a momentous one. VR is also known to be a great stress buster and combat anxiety. It also develops brains and skills. After a busy and hectic day when he comes home and plays with VR, this will give me great relaxation. Procus VR Price: Rs 1999.





Does your husband carry a laptop while going to the office and his laptop bag is worn out? Then this is the right time to gift him with a brand new and stylish laptop bag. This men gift comes in a 15-inch size and is water resistant so h can carry this even in the rainy season. Designed with durable material this can also be a nice gift for your dad. The detachable and adjustable PU padding shoulder strap inside the bag can easily convert your bag to a single-shoulder bag. Laptop Bag Price: Rs 1199.





Men love perfume and if your friend also shares the same thought then gifting a pleasing fragrance perfume is a must. Nautica offers long-lasting fresh aquatic fragrance. This mild perfume is infused with a rich fusion of dewy moss and refined woody amber. Your friend will happily keep this with other brand collections of perfume. Even if he is going for a road trip or trekking spraying this can keep him fresh and smelling good. Nautica Perfume Price: Rs 1920.





If your man loved to be well-groomed and steps out with a dapper look then this grooming kit from Philips can help him. These gift ideas for men come in a complete grooming kit for the face, head, and body. The 9-in-1 all-in-one trimmer is a must-have for every man. These skin-friendly blades prevent any nicks and cuts and give a perfect trim. These are easy to use and give a long-lasting battery. Philips Grooming Kit Price: Rs 1649.





This Woodland sneaker can be the perfect gifts for men who love hiking and trekking. If your boyfriend is planning to go on his next hiking trip with his friends then this one will definitely be a helpful gift for him. These gifts for boyfriend are available in three colors and you can choose as per his choice. Woodland Sneakers Price: Rs 2726.





Again a great gift for men who love gadgets and also work on the go. As this gorgeous Apple iPad is easy to carry so for your dad or brother it can be of great use. He can never have a frown expression while looking at this surprise. He will undoubtedly be overwhelmed with joy by looking at this gift. For security purposes, it comes with a touch ID. Apple iPad Price: Rs 29,900.





For a fitness freak man who does not have time to go to the gym and prefers doing workouts at home then this gym set from Kore is for him. It has 16 kg of PVC weight, 1 x 3 feet curl rod, and 2 x 14-inch dumbbell rods. For a better workout, it comes with a pair of gloves. Your partners can carry all the exercises from lifting to hand exercises. This complete gym set can help him tone his body and stay fit even without going to the gym. Gym Set Price: Rs 1249.





Purchase these trousers for your stylish friend and ask him to wear them to his birthday party. These regular-fit trousers are great and can be worn for both casual and official purposes. Available in many colors you can choose as per the choice of your friend. These can be great gifts for men if you have a limited budget. Trousers Price: Rs 779.





Make the life of your brother or anyone a little easy by purchasing this smartwatch from Noise. The lightweight design comes with 1.4 Inches screen size. There are multiple sports modes and this can also monitor your health. Apart from all these, you can also keep track of your steps and calorie counts. This waterproof smartwatch is available in many colors to choose from. Noise Smart Watch Price: Rs 1899.





