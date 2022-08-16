Sleepwear for Girls: Giving A Comfortable And Cozy Nap Time To Your Little Princess

Sleepwear for Girls: When it comes to kids sleepwear for your little ones, they always enjoy comfort and style with their favorite characters like Disney princesses, unicorns, barbies, etc in different colors. If you talk about comfort then nothing can beat cotton fabric. They are soft and can be washed easily even if there are stain marks on them.

With so many cute prints, designs, and colors in kids night dresses and kids night suits, we often get confused about which one to choose. We have curated some of the best picks that your little ones will love and look no less than a princess. These nightwears will give your kiddo a smart look and they will love wearing them for their comfort and style. These are ideal for both infants and toddlers.





Sleepwear for Girls: Check out some of the best nightwear for girls:





TotzTouch Print T-Shirt and Pyjama Set









Make your little princess nap time cozy and comfortable with TotzTouch T-Shirt and Pyjama Set. With a relaxed fit and beautiful design of magical unicorn, mermaid, foxy face, and baby owl on the chest, your girl will love wearing it, looking no less than a fairy tale princess. The pajama is of full-length mand crafted with soft cotton fabric. You do not have to worry about color fading as the pajama set for girls is made of high-quality fabric. You can either choose the combo pack of 3 or 2. The night dress for kids price may vary depending upon the price. Night suit for kids price: Rs 1,012.





Jam & Honey Cotton Girl's Nightdress Regular Nightgown









For kids who prefer a nightdress over pyjama set, these cute ones from Jam & Honey are ideal for everyday wear. The bright and vibrant colors along with the polka dot design make it more attractive. Made of pure cotton your kid will enjoy a sound sleep time. These night dress for girls comes in a pack of 2 with multiple colors combo that you can choose from. The night dress for kids price may vary depending upon the price. Kids night dresses price: Rs 459.





Spark Collections Girls Premium Cotton Night Suit









This sleep set from Spark is crafted of pure cotton. The graphic printed sky blue top is paired with pink pyjama which makes it look adorable. This nightwear feather a round neck half sleeves top. There are other prints and colors available in this nightwear that you can choose. The night dress for kids price may vary depending upon the price. Night suit for kids price: Rs 299.





COLT KIDS Girl's COLT









Tailored in a regular fit this beautiful cartoon-designed night suit from Colt Kids will keep your child comfortable the whole night. The white and red combination will make your child look pretty. This complete set is breathable and a perfect one for summer. This cute set is ideal for 9-18 months infants. Night suit for kids price: Rs 399.





Onpoint Kids Night Suit









This piping shirt-style nightwear is made of pure cotton so that it is skin-friendly and gives a cool and cozy feeling to your child. The half-sleeve collar neck night suit from Onpoint is perfect for night wear, daily wear, playwear, home, school, outside wear, sportswear, camp wear, etc. The delicate sewing lines, give your kids a great wearing experience. This complete set will give your little one a smart look. There are many color options in this night suit that you can choose from. The night dress for kids price may vary depending upon the price. Night suit for kids price: Rs 899.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.





