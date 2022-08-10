Cute, Stylish, And Comfortable Flip Flops Slippers For Kids

Flip flops slippers for kids are ideal for walking to and from the pool, as well as walking to the beach. Flip flops are the ultimate beach day essential, allowing your kid to quickly rinse their sandy feet. These are also fashion symbol as it comes in different style and color. The easy-to-wear slippers for kids will make all outdoor activities relaxed and comfortable.

Flip flops are essential footwear for kids of all ages. The best feature of flip flops is that they are the ideal shoe to wear around the pool or at the beach or lake. They provide some protection against sharp objects, although will not protect against nails or other objects that can cause puncture wounds. But most importantly, flip flops cover the feet and prevent them from coming in contact with fungi and bacteria that can cause infections.





Check out the options below to help you find the perfect pair of flip flops slippers for kids:





BAHAMAS Unisex Slippers









These slippers from BAHAMAS are crafted from rubber soles and feature a monster print design. These are available in many colors and have a pull-on closure. The slip-on slipper gives great comfort and gives a stylish look. Flip Flop Slipper Price: Rs 114.





Barbie By Toothless Flip-flops





These charming and lovable flip flops from Barbie feature a cartoon character to attract your little one. The flip flops slippers also have a sling-back in the back to keep little feet stable. Flip Flop Slipper Price: Rs 459.





Frozen By Toothless Flip Flops





Designed with a beautiful cartoon character these flip flops from Frozen by toothless are made of rubber to provide support and durability. This open-toe flip-flops sole and upper material are crafted from EVA and PVC which ensures a sturdy grip. Designed to keep feet relaxed with a soft and comfortable fit, this stylish yet functional pair ensures flexibility and freedom of movement with an enhanced lightweight feel. Flip Flop Slipper Price: Rs 374.





United Colors of Benetton girls Flip-Flops





Crafted in the shade of royal blue with a yellow strap these flip flops from United Colors of Benetton are the perfect choice for your kids. These slip and open toes flip flops have a sole of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate and Outer Material of EVA. Designed to keep feet relaxed with a soft and comfortable fit. Flip Flop Slipper Price: Rs 331.





TRASE Unisex-Child, Kids Flip-Flop

TRASE flip flops are handcrafted for comfort with a soft footbed and durable outsole giving a perfect blend of beach style and satisfaction. This provides both comfort and security with an elastic back strap. These flip-flops are lightweight and the non-slip tread rubber outsole provides excellent stability and is long-lasting. Flip Flop Slipper Price: Rs 339.





Benefits of Flip flops slippers for kids:





Provides great comfort

Easy to wash

Looks trendy and stylish

Slip-on slippers are easy to wear and take off.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.