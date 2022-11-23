Glamourous Heels Sandals Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday Wear: Check Out Similar Heels For Women Online

Glamours Heels For Women: Girls love having a huge and good collection of footwear, especially heels as they are always in fashion. We often step out of the house while going to parties or any occasion and find a girl wearing beautiful heel sandals and then we start looking for the same pair. There are many patterns in heels like block heels, stilettos, pointed heels, and lots more that we get confused about. Get inspired by Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and many more while choosing the best heels for women. These divas know the game how to match it with the proper outfit and set fashion goals for all the ladies.





Like a little black dress which is a mandatory outfit in every girl's wardrobe, black heels are also the same. They are the easiest way to pair with any color outfit. You must have seen many pictures or videos where these Bollywood celebrities Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday wore with great style and elegance.





Take a look at these Bollywood divas who stunned in these heels sandals.





Sara Ali Khan









The cute Simba actress Sara Ali Khan is always spotted wearing casual and comfy heels for women. She matched the color of her outfit with her heels. In a complete red look, Sara looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her animal print pointed heels are in trend and complemented her attire in the best way.





Ananya Panday









She has always grabbed the limelight with her creative fashion sense. Ananya Panday is often seen wearing heels with great grace and ease. She maintained her stunning style in a black glamorous look. Her black heels matched perfectly with her stylish little black dress. She kept her hair straight with dewy makeup.





Janhvi Kapoor









Janhvi Kapoor knows how to slay in any look. The young diva wore a golden cone heel with her black and golden dress. With subtle makeup, Janhvi looked fab and classy. If you want to style your heels for women in a chic way then go for this look. With open hair and long earrings, this Bollywood celebrity looks stunning.





Tara Sutaria









How can we take our eyes off this sweet Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria? This is the look that all girls want for both casual and party. The floral print purple heels for women looked glamorous and she paired this with a white color tube dress. This is a perfect mix and match of light and bright colors.







Glamours Heels For Women





So if you are looking to get a perfect pair of heel sandal for yourself just like our Bollywood celebrities then scroll down.





