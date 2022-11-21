From Kareena Kapoor To Deepika Padukone: Get Inspired By These Celebs Looks To Pair Boots For Women In Glamourous Way This Winter Season

Boots For Women: We look up to our Bollywood divas when it comes to style. Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are some of the divas who are appreciated for their gorgeous and unique fashion sense. And as we are stepping into the winter season your go-to footwear for any parties or even casual coffee date is boots. There are long boots, thigh-high boots, and short boots.

These boots for women are classy and many B town celebs were spotted wearing them with a fashionable look. Why not try these celebs looks this winter season by pairing these boots in the right way? Even you must have seen pictures of these divas wearing long boots at the airport too. These ladies boots are comfortable too.





Take a look at how these celebrities style these boots so that you can also get an idea.





Check Out How Bollywood Actresses Grace Their Look With These Boots For Women





Kareena Kapoor









Who doesn’t remembers Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum? She is the fashion icon of the youth of India. Kareena is appreciated for her simple yet elegant dressing sense. She was spotted at the airport in a casual and effortless look. Still, she managed to look drop-dead gorgeous with beige thigh-high boots. She paired these boots with simple jeans and military color jacket. She kept her makeup minimal with sunglasses and a handbag.





Deepika Padukone









Wow!! We just can't take our eyes off the stunning look of Deepika Padukone. With smoky eyes and a simple ponytail hairstyle, this diva stole the show. Who could have ever thought that you can wear long boots with a bling dress? Deepika made it very elegant by pairing it with a high-slit dress. The black long boots matched her broad belt and made this outfit look chicer.





Alia Bhatt









Alia’s quirky fashion choice during her movie promotion Gully Boy stole the limelight. She looked ravishing with a mini blazer black dress and sequined panel on the sleeves. She kept her hair open with minimal makeup. The long boots gave her a total appearance very attractive and fashionable too.





Priyanka Chopra









The global icon Pee Cee wore a simple flare mini dress and brown high boots. She looked all glam with dewy makeup and a sling handbag. She made a standout look and we are sure you would not disagree with it. These boots are best for this winter season and can match any color outfit.





Malaika Arora

The fashionista who is applauded for her dressing sense Malaika Arora gives us some unique ideas. You can see that on her Instagram account. She is seen many times wearing stylish long boots for women. With casual white t-shirt and jeans, she teamed it with a black handbag and black boots. Her entire look was quite casual and comfy.





Boots For Women





So, if you are also checking out some best ladies boots just like our Bollywood celebrities then scroll down. After searching for a longer time we came up with a few options. Check out:





