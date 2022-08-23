Footwear For Men: Stylish And Cool Sliders For Your Husband, Brother, Friend, And So On

Footwear For Men is one of the most essential aspects of their comfort when leaving the house. If you are looking for a stylish casual slipper for men, the sliders are the best option. They are incredibly comfortable and simple to put and take off. Men of all ages wear them to look stylish and feel comfortable. These men slippers can go with any outfit and can be worn for any casual occasion.

Numerous alternatives are available for men’s sliders online from top companies like Red Tape, Puma, Adidas, etc. We have compiled a few of them in the list below so that you may choose from them with ease. These sliders are stylish and provide great durability. You can look smart by donning them as casual attire.





Listed below are the top picks for men's footwear





Adidas mens Adilette Aqua Slipper





These black and white men slippers are perfect for relaxing at home or for a casual catch-up with friends. The well-structured footwear is open-toe and made of Synthetic. There are many color options available in this slipper. Addidas Slipper Price: Rs 1402.





Puma Unisex Adult Slider





Smart and stylish, this Puma Slider gives comfort and can be worn easily. It features the brand logo on the strap. These pair of men slippers are available in many attractive colors and are a great choice for any season. If a man wants to feel comfortable, he can get this pair regardless of his age. Puma Slipper Price: Rs 999.





Red Tape Men's Slide Sandal

Want to relax in a pair of fashionable and comfortable shoes? Well, having a pair of sliders like this one from Red Tape in your collection might be a good idea. It comes with an ethylene vinyl acetate sole. This provides maximum comfort and durability. The shoe width is medium. There are three color options available. Red Tape Slipper Price: Rs 530.





Flite Men's Flip Flops Thong Slippers

This pair of men's sliders from Flite is known for offering maximum comfort. These slippers for men are lightweight and sturdy, making them ideal for casual wear. There are three color options- Black, Blue, and White. The sole is composed of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, and they are very simple to clean. Flite Slipper Price: Rs 290.





Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Slide Sliders





This pair of men's slippers have a stylish design and defines comfort. This one is a great choice because it comes in a stylish black color. The sole is durable and has a medium shoe width. Men can wear it while relaxing on vacation, at home, and in other similar situations. There are many color options available in these sliders. Crocs Slipper Price: Rs 938.





