An accessory to compliment your look and fashion is a sophisticated handbag for women. Ladies love to have a wide collection of branded handbags that are both voguish and durable. The ladies bag should match her attire along with stuffing all her essentials with ease. Women can effortlessly carry their essential personal stuff with them by using these fashionable handbags. She can safely store their medicines, wallets, cosmetics, and many other valuables that they need every day.





Owing a signature handbag is something that she loves to flaunt in front of her friends and colleague. If you are also looking for a trendy style then Lavie handbags offer some durable, stylish, and affordable designs that can suit all purposes. You can easily carry these ladies handbags to the office, college, or even to parties. Lavie handbags are known for their great quality and premium look. These fashionable handbags are also great for everyday use.















Lavie Handbags For Women 2023





To help you get the perfect ladies handbags from Lavie we have shortlisted some of the finest ones. Have a look.









Made with high-quality and soft material these handbags for women are best for everyday use. The dual shoulder strap gives a designer and fabulous look. There are many colors available in this









designer handbag. By carrying this bag you can show off your royal taste wherever you go. Lavie Handbag Price: Rs 999.









This is a beautiful, lightweight, and versatile handbag that has a top zip closure for safety purposes. It is a spacious ladies bag where you can keep all your belongings in a systematic way. There are 2





compartments and 2 slip pockets. This handbag makes a great travel companion. It also comes with a detachable strap. Lavie Handbag Price: Rs 1,125.









A black handbag is a must for every woman as it can match well with any attire. Carry these handbags for women on a date night with a beautiful dress. The large compartments in this bag





provide ample space and are versatile to carry in any occasion. This handbag can be carried with both Indian and western outfits. Lavie Handbag Price: Rs 889.









Check out this Lavie ladies bag available in many pretty colors. You can choose according to the color of your attire to look classy and sophisticated. The bag has an open compartment inside along

with a size zipper where you can keep all your cards safely. The dimension of this handbag is 35cm in length x 16.5 cm in width x 26.5 cm in height. Pair this with any outfit along with high heels while going to a party. Lavie Handbag Price: Rs 1,479.









These handbags for women are great to carry in the office with formal outfits to give you a smart and professional look. The design is quirky and a unique pick for women of all ages. Available in

many colors the cushioned shoulder strap gives you comfort while carrying this ladies bag. Lavie Handbag Price: Rs 998.





Explore more options for Lavie handbags for women





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.