Kiara Advani’s Wedding Inspired Jewelry Sets To Shine This Party Season

Kiara Advani’s Wedding Highlights: The latest celebs to tie the knot are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who married in a grand wedding palace, Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The much-hyped wedding was on everyone’s radar, including ours, as it featured a dazzling wedding look.





On this special occasion, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wore Manish Malhotra's designed outfit and Kiara Advani completed her look with a classic necklace set. Her jewelry set wins every fan's heart and if you also want to buy a bridal jewellery set like hers. Then you are at the right place, we have done a hard word and sniffed a few latest and adorable accessories for brides.





Kiara Advani’s Wedding Inspired Jewelry Sets









Explore some of the eye-catchy necklace sets for weddings that will give you a dazzling look like Kiara Advani.





Zaveri Pearls Green Bridal Jewellery Set - 87% off

As Kiara Advani wore a green jewelry set to complete her look, now it’s trending for the party season.





With this pearl green bridal jwellery set you can convert your total party look. So don’t forget to add this exquisite necklace set to your accessory collection to flaunt your distinct style statement. Green Jewelry Set Price: Rs 602.







ZAVERI Green Meenakari Bridal Necklace Set - 81% off

You can pair this amazing jewelry set with your wedding outfit to get a prettier look like Kiara Advani.





This necklace set is embellished with kundan and dangling beads look exquisite as they decorate the neck. Green Jewelry Set Price: Rs 838.







Zaveri Green Bridal Necklace Set - 85% off

Flaunt your distinct style statement by wearing this earring, maangtikka, and necklace set from the house of zaveri pearls.

With this pretty jewelry set, you will surely make your party look as dazzling as Kiara Advani. Green Jewelry Set Price: Rs 787.







Peora Gold Plated Bridal Jewellery Set - 84% off

I’m pretty sure that will fire on stage with this fabulous necklace set and you will look more gorgeous than Kiara Advani.

This is a beautiful combination of golden and green diamonds which makes this jewelry set evergreen. Green Jewelry Set Price: Rs 649.







Zaveri Bridal Necklace Set - 87% off

Zaveri jewelry set is going to make you a prettier bride like a Kiara Advani as it is much similar to her bridal jewellery set.





You can pair this necklace set with your wedding outfit to complete your party look. Green Jewelry Set Price: Rs 806.







FAQ: Kiara Advani’s Wedding Inspired Jewelry Sets





1. Is Kiara Advani natural beauty?

Kiara Advani is one of the famous Bollywood Divas for her natural beauty.





2. Which site is best for bridal jewellery set?

You can buy from any website that has multiple choices for a bridal jewellery set to fulfill a need to be enchanting and appealing. The necklace set should make you the center of attention.





3. who made Kiara Advani's wedding jewellery set?

Like most celebrities in India, Kiara Advani chose Mrinalini Chandra to design her kaleeras, which had cute motifs from their love story.





4. What are the different types of bridal jewellery set?

Long necklaces, statement earrings, kadas, haathphool, bangles, and chokers, are a few major types of bridal jewellery sets.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.