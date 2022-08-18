5 Best Luxury Perfumes For Women: Create Your Signature Scent

Best Luxury Perfumes For Women: A woman looks gorgeous when she gets ready for any function and wears beautiful dresses, makeup, shoes, and other accessories, that time perfume become also an important thing to make a woman perfect. Perfumes are fragrant liquids that are made up of essential oils which are extracted from various flowers and spices, which produce a pleasant smell. There has been a huge demand for fragrances in the beauty sector. Well, all beauties if you are one of them who loves fragrance and looking for luxury perfumes from your favorite brands like Carolina Herrera, Liberty, Skinn, & more to make a day aromatic and wardrobe luxurious. Take a look.









5 Best Luxury Perfumes For Women: Premium Collection









Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau De Parfum -









Carolina Herrera, Good Girl Eau De Parfum's fragrance is inspired by Carolina Herrera's unique vision of a modern woman: audacious, sexy, elegant, and enigmatic. This luxury perfume offers a jasmine fragrance with a volume of 2.7 fluid ounces. Carolina Herrera Luxury Perfume Price: Rs 7,600.







Liberty LUXURY Flirt Perfume for Women - 40% off









This luxury perfume is a 100% original and branded product by Libertylifestyle, with suitable packaging for travel and gift purposes. It’s been finely crafted by the best perfumers in France to give a fragrance, so unique, so sensuous, and so regal. Liberty Luxury Perfume Price: Rs 1,319.







Costume National Scent Intense Eau De Parfum - 25% off









Costume National is a luxury brand from Italy. This luxury perfume intense is warm, dark, and deep. Scent Intense opens with a cool elegant aura of jasmine tea and hibiscus, which is immediately undercut by a “pink rock” base composed of amber and precious woods. Costume National Luxury Perfume Price: Rs 7,090.







Skinn By Titan Pristine Perfume for Women - 20% off









Skinn perfume is inspired by the unexpected yet refreshing drizzle on a fine spring morning with enlivened citrus and green top notes and is designed to be a modern take on femininity that celebrates the contemporary woman. Skinn Luxury Perfume Price: Rs 1,515.







Ebaad By IMAAD PERFUMES - 35% off









Ebaad collection is expertise in crafting fragrances combined with the finest handpicked raw materials that make these perfumes special. They have been successful in giving every person an experience that their customer will come back for more. And the special part is that Some call it ‘The Imaad Effect’ and the brand calls it “Passion”. Ebaad Luxury Perfume Price: Rs 6,500.









