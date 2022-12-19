New Year Celebration 2023: How To Prepare For The Year-End Celebration At Home?

New Year Celebration 2023: Playing to host new year party 2023 at home? Well, this is the best way to enjoy the party as all the clubs, pubs, and restaurants will be packed and overcrowded. So, to get rid of all the hustle and bustle the perfect way for New Year celebration 2023 is house parties. You can chill in your own space with your comfort and all your friends and family. Stay up till midnight and party till morning in your comfort zone. Wear a dress or comfy pajama set at the New Year party and enjoy the party.





Throw a fun New Year party with all of our favorite people at your place. Prepare some delicious food, enjoy drinks and play music to make this moment a memorable one. If the New Year celebration is going to take place at your home then make the best decorations, music, food everything that your friends will love. Do not get confused about where to start and what to do. We are here to help you up and make your New Year Party 2023 a fun-filled one.









By now you must start preparing for your New year party celebration. From the finest decoration to lip-smacking food and drinks make a checklist of everything you need to make this party a bashing one. Check out our ideas that may help you in planning your party.









To create a disco-feeling atmosphere at home get these laser lights. Make your living room or hall party ready by using these eye-catching effects at night from an indoor laser light projector. The

high-quality aluminum alloy used to make the laser party light has a built-in fan for the dispersion of heat, making it stable and dependable. It is also small, light, and powerful. These lights are highly cost-effective and will definitely make your New Year celebration a grand one. Laser Lights Price: Rs 1999.









Decorate the hall or terrace with a combination of pink, white, and golden metallic balloons. Make a bunch of it and place them on the walls, and ceilings. You can also spread them on the floor or can

also make a garland of it and place the same in the entrance or in the living room. The metallic, glossy, and durable balloons will add charm and grace to your decoration ideas. Metallic Balloons Price: Rs 189.









Candles can add beauty to your New Year party ideas. Light these pillar-scented candles that will spread a pleasing fragrance all over the house. They also give an aesthetic and sophisticated look to

the entire decoration. There are different colors and aromas available in these candles. You can choose whichever you want. Place these candles in the corner of the room and enjoy your party. Scented Candles Price: Rs 389.









Your New Year Celebration 2023 is incomplete without making some noise and party poppers. While cutting the cake or when the clock is stuck at 12 midnight start the year by twisting this popper and

greeting everyone with a Happy New Year. If you are hosting a party indoors or outdoors these poppers can be used everywhere. Party Popper Price: Rs 199.









Winter Season is the best time to set up a Barbeque Grill at home. The New Year party is all about dancing, listening to music, and feasting. Having hot barbeque chicken, cottage cheese, and fish

outdoor of your home. With the dip in temperature having these grill items will boost the party level. To provide a compact size it comes with foldable legs so that you can easily keep it after the party gets over. Relish delicious juicy grilled food at home with these grill sets. Barbeque Grill Set Price: Rs 1699.











During the house party, the host prefers ready-to-eat food in sacks. They are healthy, tasty, and fast to cook. The spicy tender and juicy chicken is infused with all the ingredients which make it a

delicious one. Enjoy hot and crispy snacks within a few minutes. Chef’s Art Food Price: Rs 348.









Winter season calls for drinking wine and New Year is the best time to drink and rejoice with friends. So getting wine glasses becomes important when you are planning for Ney Year celebration at

home. Instead of serving wine in regular glasses get these sophisticated wine glasses which are affordable and sophisticated too. The high-quality design gives an elegant look while drinking. Wine Glass Price: Rs 323.









Any party is incomplete without good music and food. These portable speakers provide great sound quality and your guest groove to their songs by playing their favorite tracks. You can easily connect





it with Bluetooth and if your phone is running out of battery then any one of your friends can connect it and play songs. With great battery life, you can listen to music the whole night till the party ends. Carry these speakers wherever you go be it indoors or outdoors. Infinity Speaker Price: Rs 899.









For a better sound experience with a great subwoofer, a soundbar is the best source of entertainment. Take this New Year celebration 2023 to the next level with the best audio. Ideal for a





house party this sound bar is enough to energize the party and welcome a year full of fun and enjoyment. boAt Soundbar Price: Rs 8999.









Bring fun to the party by playing some interesting and fun games. Make your New Year party a more exciting one by involving all your friends in this game. Place your bets, fill the shot glasses to the

rim, then spin. Who so ever the winner will sip the drink. The roulette wheel measures 11.5 inches in diameter to fit on any table. A great party item to have fun with your friends. Drinking Game Set Price: Rs 845.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.