Washing Machines With Inbuilt Heater: Helps to Remove Toughest Stains From Your Clothes

Washing Machine with inbuilt heater: A washing machine is a must-have appliance in the 21st century as it helps to wash your clothes more efficiently with less manual effort. These fully automatic washing models are available in the market with different add-on features like inverter technology, better RPM spin speed for faster drying, and more.





Here we have shared the details of the washing machine that comes with an inbuilt heater. This inbuilt technology heats up the water that helps to remove the toughest stains. Get familiar with the best washing machine with a built-in heater here.







Read More: Check out the best washing machines in India here.





















This LG washing machine comes with a 7 kg capacity which is quite suitable for large families and has a 1200 RPM spin speed for faster drying. The special steam wash helps to remove the toughest stains, and pet and pollen allergens in clothes requiring extra care.





It has a heater that can heat up water up to 95-degree celsius to remove any type of stain. It also comes with a child lock to keep the washing machine safe from children. The control one-touch panel is completely waterproof and it is one of the best washing machine brands in India. LG washing machine price: Rs 27,999.















This fully automatic washing machine comes with 8 wash programs that offer great wash and this 7 kg Whirlpool washing machine is suitable for large families with 4-5 members. The inbuilt heater automatically senses the load and caps the water up to 60-degree celsius resulting in germs and allergen-free wash.





It comes with a 6th sense that senses the laundry load inside the tub and recommends detergent dosage accordingly. It is a 5-star rating product that helps to save more energy and reduce your electricity bill. Whirlpool washing machine price: Rs 20,850.















This Godrej top load washing machine comes with a stainless steel drum that gives a hygienic wash and prevents bacterial growth on the drum. The LED display shows the remaining program time and allows user-friendly access to machines. It has a 670 RPM spin speed that helps in fast drying.





This 6.5 kg washing machine is best suited for bachelors and couples. It is loaded with 9 wash programs for every type of fabric and has a toughened glass lid that provides enhanced strength and durability. It has inbuilt soak technology which automatically soaks the clothes for 5-8 minutes for effective stain removal. Godrej washing machine price: Rs 16,000.















This Panasonic washing machine comes with a heater that heats the water during the wash which is ideal for washing infants' clothes and towels. It has a 10-wash program which is suitable for every type of fabric. The 702 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and this best washing machine offers great wash at an affordable price range.





This 6.7 kg washing machine is best for bachelors and couples and with the help of an active foam system, stains are lifted from each service of the clothes more efficiently with high-density foam generated by the system. Panasonic washing machine price: Rs 17,590.





Explore more washing machines with inbuilt heaters here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.