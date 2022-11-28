Washing Machine Price List in India: Reduce Your Laundry WorkLoad With These Better Options

Washing Machine Price: Washing machines have become one of the essential needs for every urban household. You can thank the rapid change in technology and the availability of the product globally, India is one of the leading manufacturers of washing machines from various brands that are available with different features and price ranges.





Mostly there are two types of washing machines available, semi automatic and fully automatic washing machines. The semi automatic needs manual effort in washing and the fully automatic needs very less manual effort for washing and drying. If you are planning to buy a washing machine then here we have shared some of the most popular options available on Amazon. They belong to reputed brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more which are known for their lasting and high-performing products. Select the best suited for your family and as per your budget.





Read More: Washing Machine Prices.







Washing Machine Price List in India

Washing machines have become the must-have product for every household, check out the best washing machines in India and select the one suited for your family.













Buy Now

Samsung washing machines come with lots of features and offer better wash with gentle care on fabric. This 6.5 KG fully automatic washing machine comes with 680 RPM spin speed for faster drying and has 6 wash programs for every type of fabric.





It is one of the best washing machines as its diamond drum uniquely washes clothes effectively while treating them with care. It is best suited for couples to small-sized families. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,990.







Read More: Know More About Washing Machine Prices in India.















Buy Now

Whirlpool is one of the leaders in this category, this Whirlpool washing machine comes with super soak technology that removes the toughest stains by soaking it for 25 minutes. This washing machine needs manual effort and has a maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM for faster drying.





It has 3 wash programs and is also equipped with 4 wheels so that the machine can be moved easily and has an inbuilt scrubber that offers perfect wash. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 10,490.















Buy Now

LG is one of the leading washing machine brands in India, this LG 6.5 KG washing machine is best suited for couples and small families. It has a 700 RPM spin speed for superior drying and has 6 Wash programs.





It comes with smart inverter technology that helps to save energy and makes it one of the most durable washing machines in India. It is loaded with special features like smart diagnosis, child lock, 3-step wash, and more that makes it one of the best LG washing machines in India. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,990.















Buy Now

It is a completely fully automatic washing machine that comes with I- wash technology that soaks, washes, and dries in just one click. The 700 RPM spin speed offers better drying and makes it one of the best automatic washing machines in India.





It is loaded with 5 wash programs with auto start and backup in the case of a power cut. Godrej Washing Machine Price: R 12,990.















Buy Now

Panasonic washing machines come with 8 wash programs that cover all types of fabrics. It is best suited for couples and small families and the 680 RPM spin speed offers faster drying. The Aquabeat wash ensures thorough and freshness with every wash using 3 different levels of water force.





It comes with a stainless steel drum which is ideal for cleaning and removing the toughest stains on your clothes which makes it one of the best automatic washing machines. Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,490.















Buy Now

IFB is one of the leading premium washing machine brands in India, this 6.5 KG washing machine is best suited for small families and it does not require any manual support. It is loaded with 8 wash programs and the 1000 RPM spin speed offers faster drying.





It comes with a laundry add option during the wash cycle and has a child lock which makes it one of the best IFB washing machines in India. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 24,490.















Buy Now

This 11 KG washing machine is best suited for large families with 5+ members and it is quite economical, consumes less water, and offers better drying. The 1300 RPM of this semi automatic washing machine offers faster drying without harming the fabric.





It has 3 wash programs: gentle, normal, and strong, and has a collar scrubber that helps save your time and effort. It is one of the best semi automatic washing machines. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,269.















Buy Now

This 8 KG washing machine comes with 15 wash programs and the 1400 RPM spin speed offers superior drying. It is best suited for medium to large-sized families and as it is a 5-star rated product, it offers higher energy efficiency.





This Samsung washing machine is loaded with eco-bubble technology that delivers powerful cleaning even in low temperatures which makes it one of the best washing machines in India. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 36,990.















Buy Now

This Bosch washing machine comes with an inbuilt heater that helps to remove the toughest stains in just a single wash. The 7 KG washing machine is ideal for small to medium-sized families. It comes with 15 wash programs and the anti-tangled function keeps the clothes free from tangles and damage.





It comes with a 1200 RPM spin speed that offers faster drying. It is also loaded with anti-vibration side panels to reduce noise which makes it one of the best Bosch washing machines in India. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 33,990.















Buy Now

LG front load washing machine is best suited for small to medium size families. It comes with 14 wash programs and the 1400 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and makes it one of the best LG washing machines in India.





The 6-motion direct drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions and gives fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 34,910.





Explore more Washing Machines on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.