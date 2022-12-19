Washing Machine Price in India: Time To Reduce The Laundry WorkLoad

Washing Machine Price: The washing machine is one of the must-have appliances for everyone that comes with great washing and faster drying without harming the fabric. The market is loaded with a wide range of options like Semi automatic, Top Load, and front load washing machines.





If you are planning to buy a washing machine then here are the top options that come from various brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. Select the best among all from here as per your budget and family need. Select the best washing machine price here and reduce all of your laundry workloads.





Washing Machine Price in India

Here are the best washing machines that you need to check before buying. Select from the top brands LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.





LG is one of the leading washing machine brands in India, this LG 6.5 KG washing machine is best suited for bachelors and couples that offers great wash quality.

It comes with a 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying and comes with a smart inverter that adjusts the energy consumption at the optimum level in accordance with the required power.It is one of the best top load washing machines in India that is available online on Amazon. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,990.







This Samsung washing machine comes with a 5-star rating that helps to consume less energy and its Bubble wash helps the detergent penetrate fabric 2.5 faster than 20% better fabric care with better washing.

The digital inverter compressor makes it more silent, and long-lasting with greater energy efficiency. This Top load washing machine is best suited for couples and small families. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,980.







Whirlpool is one of the leading washing machine manufacturers in India, this 7.5 KG washing machine comes with 3 wash programs and 1400 RPM spin speed offering faster drying with the gentle care of the fabric.

It is also equipped with 4 caster wheels for easy mobility and its super soak technology helps to remove the toughest stain in a single wash. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 11,490.







It is a completely automatic washing machine that comes with great wash quality and has 5 wash programs along with 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying. I wash and dry the technology with a press button.

It is also loaded with special features like a Plastic drum, turbo 6 pulsator, digital panel, and more. It also comes with a child lock for better safety reasons. Godrej Washing Machine Price: Rs 12,435.





Panasonic is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this 6 KG washing machine comes with customized 8 wash programs and it has a rust-proof durable metal body with a stainless steel drum. It also ensures thorough cleaning and makes the clothes fresher.





It is a fully automatic washing machine that comes with 680 RPM spin speed for faster drying which makes it one of the best washing machines in India. Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,990.





