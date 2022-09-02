Washing Machine Price: Finest Picks From Samsung, LG, IFB Washing Machines

Washing Machine Price: Previously, most of us preferred manual or semi automatic washing rather than full automatic washing machines. As the technology got improvised and the mindset has been changed we have seen a major change in it. A wide range of leading brands like LG, Samsung, IFB washing machines, and more bring the best ones at affordable prices.





Get the best washing machine price here with all the latest features like inverter technology, fully automatic, front load, inbuilt heater, and more here. Get familiar with the finest picks from top brands here. Choose the best one as per your budget and need.





This Samsung washing machine is suitable for bachelors and couples and as it is a 5-star rating product, it is water and energy-saving product. It comes with a hygienic steam wash that gives your clothes a really deep and hygienic clean with steam.





The unique design of the diamond drum washes clothes effectively while treating them with gentle care. It has multiple wash programs for almost every fabric and chooses the quick way for time-saving during the busy life schedule. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 22,990.















This IFB washing machine comes with a 5 star rating that offers energy and water-efficient wash. As it is 6 kg, it is suitable for bachelors and couples. The 800 RPM spin speed provides faster drying and the machine has 8 wash programs for every fabric.





This washing machine is built with an innovative stainless steel moon drum that creates a gentle water cushion and prevents damage to fabrics. It also monitors voltage fluctuations and comes with 3-D wash technology that completely soaks clothes and optimally dissolves detergent for a better wash. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 22,990.















It is a fully automatic washing machine that is available at a very affordable price. LG washing machine is quite easy to use and as it is a 7Kg, suitable for small families with 3-4 members. The 700 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster and it has multiple wash programs that provide effective washing to every fabric.





It's an auto pre-wash program that can clean the toughest stains in just one click which makes it one of the best washing machines. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,990.















Whirlpool is one of the leading brands in this category, this 7.5 kg washing machine is suitable for mid to large families and it came with more than 10 wash programs. Its prior wash action gives a superior load movement with better rollover and ensures a more thorough wash.





As it comes with the 6th smart sensor, it automatically indicates the low voltage and water conditions. You can select the express mode to reduce your cycle time by 30-40% compared to the regular one. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,490.















This Godrej washing machine is a 5 star product that provides best-in-class efficiency and it comes with 720 RPM speed for faster drying. It has 5 wash programs for every fabric and it is designed for an easy one-touch operation that automatically selects the best wash program as per the fabric.





The machine comes with a toughened glass lid which is anti-scratch and shock resistant with better durability. Godrej Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,190.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.