Washing Machine Buying Guide: How to Choose The Best Washing Machines in India?

Washing Machine Buying Guide: Washing machines have become one of the must-have appliances for every home that helps to reduce the workload of laundry. The market is full of options if you are looking for a washing machine. There are several brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and more that offer a wide range of options with all the latest features that make washing and drying better.





If you are looking to buy a washing machine, then here we have shared the washing machine buying guide. In this buying guide, we have shared the complete details about the must-check features, things to consider before buying, and much more information that you need to check.





Types of Washing Machines

Washing machines are available in different sizes and different types depending on their features, functions, and more. They are categorized into two categories and also check out their washing machine prices.





Semi Automatic Washing Machines

Fully Automatic Washing Machines







Semi Automatic Washing Machines





The semi automatic washing machines are entry-level washing machines and they have two tubs, one for washing and the second for drying. Compared to others, it required lots of manual effort and these semi automatic washing machines are available at an affordable price range. It starts from 6000 onwards.





Fully Automatic Washing Machines





The fully automatic washing machine has been available in two categories. Top load washing machines and front load washing machines.





Top Load washing machines- In the top load washing machine, you have to put the clothes from the top end it is a single tub washing machine and one of the top-selling washing machines in India. They are attached to the water inlet tab and the machine controls when to take water and when to stop as per the need. It has high wash programs as compared to semi automatic but less as compared to front load washing machines.





Front Load Washing Machines- The front load washing machines are equipped with lots of advanced features like a timer when to start and stop the machine, soak clothes, a hot water supply, and more than 30 wash programs with child lock.





Top Load Washing Machines Vs Front Load Washing Machines

Check out some of the major differences between front load and top load washing machines here.





Front Load Washers





It uses less water per load.

It has a high spin speed for shorter dry times.

It offers greater capacity.





Top Load Washers





Deep water setting available.

It has a shorter wash time generally.

Load and unload comfortably without bending over.

Choose from agitator or impeller wash action.





Things To Consider Before Buying A Washing Machine

It is necessary to examine some of the features along with the energy and water consumption of a washing machine before you. Here we are sharing some of the things that you need to consider before buying a washing machine for your home.





Wash Programs/Settings





Some of the washing machines come with multiple wash programs with water level alternatives and gentle wash options for some fragile clothes. All you can adjust with the touch screen panel and most of them come with water and shock resistance.





Spin Cycle





This feature is used for drying clothes and it has been determined as revolution per minute. The higher the revolutions per minute the better the clothes will dry. The spin cycle for fragile clothes is 300-500 RPM and for the regular ones, it will go up to 1000 RPM.





Temperature Control





This is a feature that helps to regulate the temperature of the water if the washing machines come with inbuilt heaters. The temperature control is very useful during winter as the hot water helps to remove the toughest stains with ease.





Material of Drum/Tub





Most washing machine tubs are made with stainless steel or plastic and the plastic tubs last longer than the enamel that can chip and rust. The stainless steel tubs are the best and they can withstand the high spin speed and they are one of the most long-lasting.





Warranty Options





It is necessary to check out the warranty options before buying a washing machine and choose one of the best washing machine brands in India that offer better warranty options.





Features To Check Before Buying A Washing Machine

The new-age washing machines come with lots of features that are added on and help to improve the washing experience. Select the best-suited washing machine on the basis of the latest features.





Digital Inverter Compressor





The new-age washing machines come with digital inverter compressors that offer better washing with less maintenance. It also ensures that your washing machines run quieter with less vibration and it is perfect for home and open place spaces. These digital inverter bases are more durable as compared to conventional types.





Inbuilt Heater





The inbuilt heater is available mostly in the front load washing machine that helps to remove the toughest stains. It requires some soaking time with hot water, and a wash in hot water helps to remove all stains in a single wash.





3D Wash Technology





It is a revolutionary wash system with dynamic water jets and showers from paddling that completely soak the clothes. It optimally dissolves the detergent to offer thorough cleaning at the same time.





Hard Water Wash





Some of the washing machines offer better washing even in hard water conditions. The new age washing machine does not face problems in washing clothes in hard water or borewell water.





Active Wash+





The active wash+ washing machine features a built-in sink which has a wave pattern on the bottom and a water jet button. The wave pattern along with the water jet makes it convenient to soak and scrub tough stains and allows you to hand wash delicate items or pre-soak heavily soiled laundry.







How To Clean A Washing Machine

Cleaning your washing machine regularly comes under basic maintenance and it is simply a way to ensure your machine will continue to perform efficiently. All you need is to clean the drum every month and keep it in a good condition.





Doing this will prevent the washing machine from smelling musty, and ensure next laundry is free from any sort of residue.









