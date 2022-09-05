Top Load Washing Machines Under 20000: Tough On Stains & Easy on Pocket

Top Load Washing Machines Under 20000: Over the years, washing machines have gotten fancy, and expensive and shopping for the perfect one can be overwhelming. But if you are looking for a top load washing machine under a budgeted price? Then top load washing machines under 20000 are the best ones to choose from.





Get familiar with our top picks under 20000 that are loaded with all the latest features like fast drying, one-touch control panel, child lock, 5-star rating product for energy efficiency, and more. Check out the best ones from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.





This LG automatic washing machine provides great wash quality at a very affordable price. As it is a 5-star rated model, it helps you to save extra energy, and the 7 kg LG machine is quite suitable for families with 3-4 members. With 700 RPM spin speed, it allows fast drying and has multiple wash programs for every fabric.





This LG washing machine is loaded with smart inverter technology which makes it one of the most durable products. You can disable its control panel via child lock to avoid any mishappening. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,990.















Whirlpool is a market leader when we are talking about washing machines. This top loading washing machine comes with 12 wash programs for every type of fabric. It has a spiro wash action that gives superior load movement with better rollover that ensures more thoroughness and washes.





It has a 6th sense smart sensor that senses and indicates low voltage and water conditions. It is a 5 star rating product that helps to save energy and 2 buckets of water with every wash. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,490.

















The Samsung washing machine is quite suitable for 3-4 members families, the 680 RPM spin speed offers fast drying and the unique diamond drum washes the clothes more effectively while treating them with care.





You can choose the delicate wash program for washing sweaters, cardigans, or woolen clothes. It is one of the best top load washing machines under 20000. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,190.















This top load washing machine is suitable for bachelors and couples and as it is a 5-star rating product, it helps you to save more on your electricity bills. It has more than 7 wash programs and with the help of 720 RPM spin speed, it provides fast drying.





It has inbuilt smart weight sensors that automatically weigh the load and adjust accordingly to save water and detergent. Control everything with just one click via the control panel. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,590.















This Panasonic washing machine comes with 8 wash programs with 680 RPM spin speed for fast drying and is suitable for bachelors and couples. This top loading washing machine can weigh the load accurately and select the water level and washing program automatically.





The unique cube tub design creates a water magic flow for effective wash performance and less tangled clothes. Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,990.





