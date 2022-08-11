9 Top Load Washing Machines For Effective Cleaning And High Performance

Top Load Washing Machines: Although front load washing machines have come up pretty fast in recent years, the effectiveness and popularity of top load washing machines have remained intact. This is so because top loading washing machines are still the most tested of all versions of this category. So, why do people still prefer top load washing machines over front load ones? Low maintenance is one of the most influential factors that play a role when selecting a washing machine. Typically, top load washing machines are easy to repair, have more models to choose from, don't need HE detergents, are more reliable, and of course, are more affordable when compared to their counterparts.





So, if you are in the pursuit of top load washing machines, take a quick glimpse at the best purchase options available online in India:





Top Load Washing Machines - 9 Most Bought And Liked Products





Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 13% Off





Try this 6.5 kg top load washing machine from Samsung that is ideal for families with 3 to 4 members. This top load washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 680 rpm and is available with 6 wash programs, namely normal, quick wash, delicates, soak + normal, energy saving, and eco tub clean. Moreover, this Samsung washing machine is appreciated for its stylish design, intuitive LED control panel, center jet technology, and monsoon mode along with other features. Samsung washing machine price: Rs 14,590.





LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 21% Off









As a prominent brand, LG comes up with this stupendous top load washing machine that runs on smart inverter technology, ensuring a low power consumption. The offered LG washing machine is versed with a waterproof motor that keeps away all corrosion-related trouble. Along with this, the offered washing machine has a child lock, a smart diagnosis, a standard pulsator, a fuzzy logic control, and a stainless steel inner tub. LG washing machine price: Rs 16,990.





Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine - 32% Off









Pansonic comes up with this top load washing machine that is perfect for bachelors and couples. The maximum rotational speed of this top load washing machine is 680 rpm and is available with 8 wash programs. Available with 8 wash programs, this Pansonic washing machine has a one-touch wash functionality and a stainless steel drum. Moreover, this washing machine is available in the 51.5 x 52.5 x 91.5 cm dimension and weighs around 29 kgs. Panasonic washing machine price: Rs 13,690.





IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 13% Off









While seeking the best top load washing machine in India, explore this 6.5 kg capacity variant from IFB that is just perfect for small families, bachelors, and couples. The offered top load washing machine comes with 6 wash programs and has a maximum rotational speed of 720 rpm. In addition to this, the offered IFB washing machine has an energy rating of 5 stars and is versed with a lint tower filter. IFB washing machine price: Rs 18,590.





Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine - 18% Off









Many times, people find their washing machines overheated or corrupted due to voltage fluctuations. This Whirlpool washing machine with a capacity of 6.5 kg is available with the 6th sense smart sensors that alert you in case of low voltage & water conditions. In addition to this, the offered top load washing machine is appreciated for its zero pressure fill technology and spiro wash technology. Whirlpool washing machine price: Rs 15,390.





Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 14% Off









Samsung brings to you this splendid top load washing machine that comes in a capacity of 7 kgs. The offered Samsung washing machine comes with an in-built diamond drum and is available in the 56.8 x 54 x 92.6 cm dimension. Along with this, the offered top load washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 680 rpm and is available with 6 wash cycles. The control console of this top load washing machine is fully automatic, which means fewer efforts. Samsung washing machine price: Rs 16,990.





AmazonBasics 6.5 kg Top Load Washing Machine - 44% Off









Don’t miss this superb top load washing machine from AmazonBasics that comes with a LED display. Ideal for small families with 3-4 members, this top load washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 700 rpm. In addition to this, the offered washing machine comes with a LED display panel that helps you track the progress of the wash cycle. This top load washing machine comes with 8 wash programs and is known for its low vibration, one-touch wash, and rust-free body. AmazonBasics washing machine price: Rs 13,999.





LG 7 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 27% Off









Explore this 7 kg top load fully automatic washing machine from LG that comes in a middle silver color and has an energy rating of 5 stars. The offered LG washing machine has a high spin speed of 700 rpm and is available with different wash programs like normal, pre wash+normal, gentle, quick wash, strong (jeans), and tub/clean aqua reserve. Befitting for families with 3 to 4 members, this washing machine comes in the 54 x 54 x 91 cm dimension and weighs around 33 kgs. LG washing machine price: Rs 22,000.





Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine - 27% Off









Whirlpool, going by its brand prominence, offers this amazing top load washing machine that comes in a capacity of 7.5 kg and is fully automatic in design. The offered Whirlpool washing machine comes with an in-built heater and is available in the 58 x 54 x 102.5 cm dimension. Along with this, the offered Whirlpool washing machine has a LED digital display and a soft close lid. Whirlpool washing machine price: Rs 23,199.





