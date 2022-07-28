Semi Automatic Washing Machine In India (August 2022): Affordability Wrapped With Efficiency And Performance

Semi Automatic Washing Machine In India (August 2022): For people who want an affordable solution for their home cloth cleaning needs, semi automatic washing machines are the best bet to go with. Why, you ask? Along with being cost-effective, semi automatic washing machines are known for their low water consumption and low power consumption. Apart from having separate tubs to clean and dry the clothes, semi automatic washing machines are easy to use, take less time to clean clothes, and are appreciated for their reliability, especially in the middle-class section of society. Even though semi automatic washing machines require a bit more human effort, the low price range makes it still one of the favorite variants in this segment.





So, if you are seeking the best semi automatic washing machines in India, take a look at some of the most bought and popular ones available online:





Best Semi Automatic Washing Machine In India





White Westinghouse 6 Kg Semi-Automatic Machine - 33% Off









Affordable and reliable, this is what defines this White Westinghouse 6 kg washing machine best. Available in maroon color, this semi automatic washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 1400 rpm and is appreciated for its rust-proof body. Along with this, the offered washing machine is befitting for small families and is available with a shockproof panel. This semi automatic washing machine is available in the 75.5 x 44 x 87.5 cm dimension and weighs around 18 kgs. Semi Automatic Washing Machine Price: Rs 6,999.





Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 23% Off









If you are newly married and don’t want to invest much in appliances, check out this 5 star washing machine from Whirlpool that is known for its TurbScrub technology and a maximum rotational speed of 1400 rpm. The offered top load washing machine has 3 wash programs, has a capacity of 7 kgs, and is versed with a 340W powerful motor, which ensures its superb efficiency. Available with 4 wheels, this semi automatic washing machine comes in the 79.3 x 49 x 90.5 cm dimension and weighs around 21 kgs. Whirlpool Semi Automatic Washing Machine Price: Rs 10,470.





Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine - 18% Off









Samsung, being a prominent name, offers this impeccable semi automatic washing machine that comes in a capacity of 6.5 kgs. The offered Samsung washing machine comes in the 45 x 75 x 93 cm dimension and has an impressive maximum rotational speed of 1300 rpm. In addition to this, the offered semi automatic washing machine is attributed with special features like rat protection and is available with 4 wheels for easy maneuverability. Samsung Semi Automatic Washing Machine Price: Rs 10,190.





LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine - 29% Off









Buy this stupendous 5 star semi automatic washing machine from LG that comes in a capacity of 7 kgs and is available in the 47 x 79.5 x 97.5 cm dimension. You can select from different cycle options like spin, gentle, normal, and strong in this LG washing machine. With a maximum rotational speed of 1300 rpm, this top load washing machine is perfect for families with 3 to 4 members and is top load in functionality. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 11,490.





Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine - 12% Off









Get this 6.5 kg semi automatic washing machine from Panasonic that comes in blue color. Versed with a 360W powerful motor, the offered washing machine is known for its varied features like aqua spin rinse, effective wash pulsator, a lint filter, and 2 wash programs. Moreover, the offered semi automatic washing machine exhibit low water & power consumption and is perfect for families with 3 to 4 members. Panasonic Semi Automatic Washing Machine Price: Rs 9,690.





Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine









Don’t miss this stupendous semi automatic washing machine from Haier that is perfect for families with 3 to 5 members. Available with 3 wash programs, this semi automatic washing machine comes with a vortex pulsator, a magic filter, a transparent toughened glass, a rust-free cabinet, and an anti-rat mesh. In addition to this, the offered Haier washing machine has a spin speed of 1300 rpm and is available in the 43.8 x 77.5 x 92 cm dimension. Haier Washing Machine Price: Rs 9,990.





White Westinghouse 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine - 11% Off









Another awesome purchase option from White Westinghouse is in the line of affordable semi automatic washing machines. Available in a capacity of 7 kgs, the offered top load washing machine comes with a 5-wing pulsator, a collar scrubber, a lint filter, and a shock-proof body. Moreover, the offered semi automatic washing machine comes with 3 washing programs and is known for its water resistance and shock-proof nature. Semi Automatic Washing Machine Price: Rs 7,999.





DMR Portable Semi Automatic Top-Loading Mini Washing Machine - 11% Off







For people who are looking for a portable washing machine, this superb option from DMR, which comes in a capacity of 3 kg is ideal. The offered semi automatic washing machine is simple to use and is available in the 33 x 36 x 53 cm dimension. Designed using top-notch plastic, this washing machine is known for its low power consumption and less water usage. The dryer efficiency of this semi automatic washing machine is 60 - 80%. Semi Automatic Washing Machine Price: Rs 5,799.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

