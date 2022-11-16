LG Washing Machines Under 30000: Wash Laundry Without Much Hustle

LG Washing Machines Under 30000: Washing Machines are one of the best home appliances that help to lower your laundry workload. The new-age washing machines come with lots of advanced features that make them more durable, efficient, and available at an affordable price. LG washing machines are the market leader for many years, they are one of the trusted brands in this category.





If you are looking for a washing machine under a budgeted price range, then check out LG washing machines under 30000. Here, we have mentioned the popular options that are available online and known for better washing results. These washing machines are highly durable, select, and best suited, and get yourself free from laundry work.





Read More: Best Washing Machines in India.







LG Washing Machines Under 30000 in India

Buy washing machines online from LG, it is one of the leading washing machine brands in India that offers great wash quality with less maintenance.















Buy Now

LG washing machines are one of the market leaders and are known for offering better ash quality with less power consumption. This LG washing machine comes with 3 wash programs and a 700 RPM spin speed that offers superior drying.





It is loaded with smart inverter technology that helps to make it more durable with less noise. It has many revolutionary features which make it one of the best washing machines in India. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,990.















Buy Now

This front load washing machine comes with 10 wash programs and the 1000 RPM spin for faster drying 6 KG washing machine is best suited for bachelors and couples. It is a completely fully automatic washing machine that requires minimal effort.





The LG inverter direct drive technology cuts down electricity consumption and enhances the washing performance which makes it one of the best washing machines brands in India that you can buy online from Amazon. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 24,990.

















Buy Now

The top load washing machine is one of the top-selling machines in this category. This 7 KG washing machine is best suited for small to medium-sized families, it is loaded with multiple wash programs and the 700 RPM spin speed offers faster drying without harming the fabrics.





This LG washing machine has a stainless steel drum with multiple special features which makes it better and more efficient. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 21,490.





Read More: Best LG washing machines in India.















Buy Now

This 11 KG washing machine from LG is best suited for large families. It comes with 1300 RPM spin speed for faster drying and has 3 wash programs. It is also quite economical, with low water and energy consumption as compared to other washing machines.





This LG washing machine comes with an auto start function that restores washing in case of power failure. LG Washing machine Price: Rs 19,490.















Buy Now

This fully automatic washing machine offers the best wash quality and is water efficient. This washing machine comes with a 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying and has multiple washing programs. It comes with smart inverter technology that eliminates wasted operating time and offers more efficiency in less time. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 23,880.





Explore more LG Washing Machines under 30000 on Amazon here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.