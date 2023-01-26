LG Washing Machine To Buy in 2023: Notable Features With Efficient Washing And Drying

LG Washing Machine: The new-age washing machine is available in majorly two variants semi-automatic and fully automatic washing machines. The market is loaded with numerous brands but LG is one of the leading home appliances and washing machine brands in India, they have been in the market for more than 50 years and LG washing machines are known for their efficient washing and drying.





LG is a South Korean company with a wide range of home appliances and is also a leading brand in washing machines. If you are seeking a washing machine, here are the best LG washing machines to buy in 2023. Select from the top load and front load washing machines here.





Read More: Washing Machine Buying Guide.





LG Washing Machines To Buy in 2023

Here are the best washing machines from LG brands that are good for home use. LG's fully automatic washing machines are known for their quality washing and drying.





LG 8 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine

LG washing machines are known for their efficiency in washing and drying. This 7 KG top load washing machine is loaded with a smart inverter compressor that adjusts the power consumption as per the requirement.





Check Here

It comes with a 700 RPM spin speed and has multiple wash programs to wash every type of fabric. This LG washing machine is best for small to medium-sized families. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs. 24,530.







LG 7 Kg Front Load Washing Machine

This 7 KG front load washing machine comes with an inbuilt heater that helps to remove the toughest stains in a single wash. It is one of the best LG washing machines that have a 10-wash program and 1200 RPM spin speed for faster drying.





Check Here

Its LG inverter direct drive technology cuts down energy consumption making it more durable. This 7 KG LG washing machine is best for couples and small families. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs. 33,590.







LG 7 Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine

This semi automatic washing machine needs manual effort and it is very economical, has low water and energy consumption, and has a separate compartment for washing and drying.

Check Here

This LG washing machine has a 1300 RPM spin speed for faster drying and is a budget-friendly washing machine to buy in 2023. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs. 11,980.







Lg 7 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine

It is one of the best top load washing machines that have multiple wash programs and 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying. It is one of the most affordable washing machines that offer great wash quality and is very easy to use.

Check Here

This fully automatic washing machine comes with smart inverter technology that is more durable and loaded with special features. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs. 17,990.







LG 11 kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine

This LG semi automatic washing machine is affordable, with low power and energy consumption. This 11 KG washing machine is best for large-sized families

Check Here

The 1300 RPM spin speed has 3 wash programs making it one of the best LG washing machines. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs. 18,490.





Explore more LG washing machines here.





FAQs: LG Washing Machines To Buy 2023





1. Which is the best washing machine in LG?

LG 8KG top load washing machine is the all-time best washing machine. It is best suited for small to medium-sized families.





2. Are LG washing machines any good?

LG is one of the most reliable home appliances brands in India. It currently holds the number one spot.





3. Which is better, top or front load?

Top load washing machines are the top selling washing machines.





4. Which type of washing machine uses less electricity?

The front load washing machines use less electricity and are one of the best-selling washing machines to buy in 2023





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.