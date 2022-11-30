LG Washing Machine Price Under 50000: Premium Machines With Energy and Water Efficiency

LG Washing Machine Price: A washing machine is a must-have appliance for every home as it helps to reduce the laundry workload and allows you to stay tension free from the same. the market has a wide range of options available from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more but LG is one of the leading manufacturers of all.





The brand has been established in 1947 and it is a South Korean brand that has submitted its legacy in the electronics category. If you are looking for a washing machine then check out the most popular options available on LG. get familiar with the LG washing machine price under 50000 here. They are premium and known for offering better wash quality with less water and energy consumption.





LG Washing Machine Price List in India

Here are the best washing machines that you need to check from the LG brand.















It is a fully automatic washing machine that comes with a 5-star rating for better energy efficiency. The 1000 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and has 10 wash programs for every type of fabric it has steam wash options that offer better washing and help in removing the toughest stains in a single wash.





The touch panel of this front load washing machine is a completely shock and waterproof. It is also loaded with a child lock and the DD technology uses fewer moving part which reduces vibrations and enhances the durability of the machine. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 27,990.















This LG washing machine comes with 10 KG capacity which is best suited for large families. It has smart inverter technology that helps to save energy and the revolute waterproof motor doesn’t corrode and making it one of the most durable and best washing machines.





It also comes with special features like a smart closing door, smart diagnosis, a digital display, a water level section, and more. If you are having 5+ members in the family, then it is the perfect choice for you. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 27,499.







This 7 KG washing machine comes with a 1200 RPM spin speed that offers faster drying nd has 10 wash programs. The front load washing machine is a 5-star rated product that offers better energy efficiency along with offering great wash quality with less water consumption.





It is loaded with an inbuilt heater that helps to remove the toughest stains in just a single wash and the smart diagnosis troubleshoots any issue with your machine without the need of technician if possible which makes it one of the best LG washing machines in India. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 31,990.















This Top load washing machine offers affordable with great wash quality and has 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying and has multiple wash programs. It comes with 6-level water selection options and the smart inverter control upgrades the washing amd provides better performance with each wash.





The motor of this top load washing machine comes with BMC motor protection and it leaves the room of dust, insects, and humidity. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 22,740.















It is a semi automatic washing machine that needs manual effort and this 9 KG machine is best suited for large-sized families. It comes with 3 wash programs and 1300 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and has a special unit for detergent. Semi automatic washing machines are one of the selling machines in this category. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,490.





Explore more LG washing machine prices under 50000.





