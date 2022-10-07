Know More About The Best Washing Machine Prices in India: Top Picks

Best Washing Machine Prices in India: If you are looking to upgrade or purchase a washing machine, then here we have shared some of the top picks that you grab. These washing machines are loaded with all features and offer efficient wash for all types of fabrics. Select on the basis of capacity, wash programs, durability, and more.





LG washing machines and Samsung washing machines are the 2 most trusted brands in India and we have mentioned them too along with other leading brands. Know more about the best washing machine prices in India here select as per your budget and family.





Best Washing Machine in India

Get familiar with the best washing machine in India here to reduce the laundry load of your house.









LG is one of the leading electronics brands in India. This LG washing machine comes with 7KG of capacity which is best for couples and small families. This front load washing machine offers very less manual work and the 1200 RPM spin speed offers faster drying.





It comes with 10 wash programs and the inverter drive technology makes it more efficient with less power consumption and low noise operations. Its smart diagnosis system troubleshoots any problem with the machine. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 28,990.







This Samsung washing machine comes with 680 RPM spin speed for faster drying and has a 6-wash program that covers all types of fabrics. It is available with a special design LED control to make it user-friendly.





It provides gentle fabric care to your clothes that protect your clothes from being damaged. This top load washing machine comes with child safety and jet technology for powerful washing which makes it one of the top best washer machines. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,990.











This Semi Automatic washing machine from Whirlpool comes with 7 Kg of capacity which is quite suitable for small to medium-sized families. It comes with 3 wash programs and 1400 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster.





The 66 L large wash tub with a deep wash system gives more space to the clothes for a clean wash. This Whirlpool washing machine is equipped with 4 wheels so that the machine can be moved easily. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 10,170.











Bosch is one of the leading manufacturers of washing machines and this 6 KG washing machine comes with 1000 RPM spin speed for faster drying. It is loaded with an anti-tangle function to keep the clothes free from Tangles and damage.





An ideal washer machine that comes with 15 wash programs that cover all sorts of fabrics and offers hygiene wash with 99.9% of bacteria reduction. The anti-vibration panel makes it better to reduce vibration and noise. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 25,990.











It is a 5-star rating washing machine that offers better wash with less electricity. The 7 KG washing machine is quite suitable for 3-4 members families and the active foam wash technology creates fine and high-density foam for better cleaning.





The 700 RPM spin speed brings out the best drying fast and the big lint filter is installed to ensure effortless cleaning and can hold plenty of lint and hard-to-remove lint can easily wash away. Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,990.







