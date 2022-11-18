IFB Washing Machines Under 40000: Fully Automatic With Steam Wash, Express Wash, And Child Lock

IFB Washing Machines Under 40000: Washing Machine is one of the best companions for everyone at home, as it helps to lower the manual effort to a minimum and offers great wash in less time. This category has a wide range of options from various brands like LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, IFB, and more.

If you are looking for a washing machine that is fully automatic and offers great wash quality with efficiency, then select the IFB washing machine. This IFB washing machine comes with a wide range of features and capacity that is best suited for every family. Here are the top-notch IFB washing machines that you need to check before buying.







Best IFB Washing Machines in India Under 40000











This front load washing machine comes with 8 wash programs and an 800 RPM spin speed offering faster drying. This IFB washing machine has been built with an innovative stainless steel crescent moon drum design that creates a gentle wash cushion and prevents damage to fabrics.





It is one of the best washing machines in India that comes with an inbuilt heater, which helps to remove the toughest stains in your clothes in just a single wash. IFB washing machine price: Rs 22,990.















The top load washing machine is one of the selling washing machines in this category. This 7 KG washing machine is best suited for small to medium-sized families. It is loaded with 8 wash programs and 720 RPM spin speed offers faster drying. The 3-D wash technology optimally dissolves detergent for the most complete wash and automatically detects the balanced wash load in the drum. IFB washing machine price: Rs 18,799.















This front load washing machine comes with a 1200 RPM spin speed and has 14 wash programs that offer great wash to every type of fabric. It comes with an inbuilt heater that helps to remove the toughest stains in just a single wash. This IFB washing machine with an 8 KG capacity is best suited for medium to large-sized families. It also comes with high-low voltage fluctuation that helps to pause it during fluctuations and resume working when the voltage stabilizes. IFB washing machine price: Rs 38,600.















This front load washing machine is known for offering the best wash quality with energy and water efficiency. It is loaded with 10 wash programs and the 1000 RPM spin speed offers faster drying in less time. It is built with an innovative stainless steel crescent moon drum that offers a gentle water cushion that does not harm your clothes fabrics. IFB washing machine price: Rs 29,990.















This 7 KG washing machine is best suited for small to medium-sized families, it comes with 1000 RPM spin speed for superior drying and has 10 wash programs that help to offer better wash to all types of fabrics. IFB is one of the premium washing machine brands in India that is known for offering great wash with less water and energy consumption. IFB washing machine price: Rs 29,990.







