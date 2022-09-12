Fully Automatic Washing Machines: Top Picks With 6kg, 7kg, and 8kg Capacity

Fully Automatic Washing Machines: Washing nowadays is one of the must-have products and we suggest you buy fully automatic washing machines for minimal effort, better washing, and faster drying. The new age washing comes with a number of wash programs that keeps the fabric in good condition and offers better wash.





These fully automatic washing machines do not require any sort of manual effort and they are available in different capacities like 6 kg, 7kg, and 8 kg. Depending upon the family, select the capacity and the variant that you choose as they come with top load and front load washing machines. Select as per your requirements.





Read More: Get Familiar with the Best washing machines in India here.







Choose the all-time best fully automatic machines for your family as per the budget and size. Select from the top picks.















This LG Washing machine comes with a 5-star rating which is known for energy efficiency. It is a fully automatic washing machine that is suitable for 3-4 members and it also comes with a 1200 RPM spin speed for faster drying.





This washing machine comes with 10 wash programs which are best for every type of fabric and has 6 motion DD technology that provides optimized motion combinations for each fabric. The touch control panel is in a sleek design that brings one-touch operation to all and it comes with a child lock to keep it safer. LG washing machine price: Rs 29,990.















Samsung washing machine is loaded with 10 wash programs and has a 1000 RPM spin speed that helps in faster drying and the 6KG fully washing machine is best suited for bachelors and couples. It comes with a powerful hygiene steam cycle that improves the cleaning quality of the wash.





The digital smart inverter technology makes the washing more powerful and protects your clothes from being damaged. It comes with a wool fabric wash that washes the woolen clothes more efficiently. Samsung is one of the best washing machine brands in India. Samsung washing machine price: Rs 24,490.

















This Whirlpool washing machine comes with 12 wash programs and has 6th sense smart sensors that automatically sense and indicate low voltage and water conditions. This top loading washing machine comes with Sprio wash technology that gives 20% better washing with advanced wash motion for uniform and thorough washing.





It is a perfect washing machine for hard water areas as it maintains the softness and color of your clothes without harming them. It is a 5-star rating product that is known for better energy savings. Whirlpool washing machine price: Rs 14,990.















This 8 kg washing machine comes with 8 wash programs and it comes with an 8 kg capacity which is quite suitable for big families. The 3-beat wash technology ensures thorough cleaning and removes dirt from the fibers.





It comes with a unique cube tub design that creates a water magic flow for effective washing and less tangled clothes. Panasonic washing machine price: Rs 21,500.





Explore more fully automatic washing machines here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.