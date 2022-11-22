Front Load Washing Machines in 2022: Gentle Handling With Deep Cleansing Of Your Clothes

Front Load Washing Machine: people often find it a bit challenging to understand the need for a front load washing machine. But the front load washing machine cleans more efficiently and saves more electricity as compared to top load and semi-automatic washing machines. It comes with high spin speed for faster drying and has more wash programs to take care of every type of fabric.





If you are planning to upgrade or looking to buy a new one, then check out the top most popular options available online on Amazon. These front load washing machines are available from trusted brands like Samsung, LG, Bosch, IFB, and more. Grab the best suited as per your family and budget.







Best Front Load Washing Machines in India

The front load washing machines are premium machines that require very minimal manual effort. They are fully automatic and user-friendly. Select the best suited per your family.















This front load washing machine comes with a 6 KG of capacity which is best suited for couples and small families. This Samsung washing machine comes with 10 wash programs and the 100 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and makes it one of the best washing machines in India.





It comes with a special hygiene steam wash that gives your clothes really deep clean with the help of steam. The digital inverter compressor makes it super efficient and offers long-lasting performance. Samsung washing machine price: Rs 22,490.







LG is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this LG washing machine comes with 8 KG of capacity which is best suited for small to medium-sized families. It has more than 6 wash programs and the 1400 RPM spin speed offers faster drying.





It also comes with 6-motion direct drive technology that moves the wash drum in multiple directions and gives the fabric a complete wash. It is one of the best front load washing machines from LG. LG washing machine price: Rs 33,440.















IFB is one of the premium products brands, this IFB washing machine comes with a 6 KG capacity which is best suited for couples and small families. It comes with 8 wash programs and the 800 RPM spin speed offers faster drying.





This front load washing machine is loaded with an inbuilt heater that helps to remove the toughest stains in just a single wash and makes it one of the best front load washing machines in India. IFB washing machine price: Rs 22,990.















Bosch washing machines are loaded with all the latest features and this 6 KG washing machine is ideal for bachelors and couples. It has 15 wash programs and the 1000 RPM spin speed offers faster drying.





This fully automatic washing machine comes with a reload function which allows you to add items in between. This Bosch washing machine is best suited for everyone who wants less manual effort with more. Bosch washing machine price: Rs 33,690.















Here is another Samsung washing machine that comes with 7 KG of capacity, it is best suited for small to medium-sized families. Its intelligent washing with AI provides you with a better wash every time.





Its digital inverter compressor offers great energy efficiency with less noise and long-lasting performance. The stainless steel diamond drum is supremely gentle on the fabric. Samsung washing machine price: Rs 33,690.





Questions You May Have





Q. Which brand is best for front load washing machines in India?

Samsung and LG are the trusted brands in the category, these brands washing machines are known for offering better wash quality and have multiple features.





Q. Which Front load washing machine is best in 2022?

Samsung 7KG front load washing machine is the all-time best front load washing machine. It comes with multiple wash programs and high spin speed for faster drying.







