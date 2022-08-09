Best Front Load Washing Machine From LG, Samsung, Etc: The Perfect Wash Awaits

Front Load Washing Machine: It is necessary to have a washing machine in today’s busy lifestyle, and a front load fully automatic washing machine is one of the best things to buy. These front-load washing machines offer great convenience that requires no manual support.





A considered load has been filled in this washing machine, and on the other hand, users get the clothes washed with less water and detergent because front load washing machines use gravity to pull water through clothes. There are lots of brands available in the market that offer front load machines and here at Top Deal, you will find the best brands like IFB, Bosch, LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, and more. Buy front load washing machines online at the best prices.





Check out the best ones that are available in the market here.





IFB Front Load Washing Machine-15% off









It is a fully-automatic front load washing machine that offers best in the quality wash with energy and water efficiency. The IFB washing machine comes with a 4-year comprehensive + 10 years on compressor+10 years of spare part warranty. It has more than 8 programs for everyone in your home.





It has a 1000 RPM higher spin speed for faster drying and is built with an innovative stainless steel crescent moon-drum design that creates a gentle water cushion.

IFB washing machine price Rs 29,990.





Key Features:

3-D wash technology.

It comes with high-voltage protection.

A heater to wash all the fabric.





LG Fully Automatic Washing Machine with Heater -37% off





LG, being one of the leading electronics brands, offers this 5-star fully front load washing machine that comes with 7kg with touch control with 5-star ratings. It comes with 2 years of product and 10 years of motor warranty.





It also has a steam wash option that removes dust mites, pets, and pollen in the clothes.

LG washing machine price: Rs 29,490.





Key Features:

1200 RPM speed for higher spin speed for fast drying.

Waterproof panel.

6 motion-control technology for proper fabric care.









Bosch Front Loading Washing Machine-24% off









This Bosch 6Kg front load washing machine comes with a 15 wash program with 5-star ratings with 2 years on product and 12 years on motor warranty. It is an ideal washing machine for bachelors and small families.





It has a special Anti-tangle function that keeps the clothes free from tangles & and damage.

Bosch washing machine Price: Rs 24,990.





Key Features:

Anti-vibration side panels for noise reduction.

An easy operational panel.

It has the Shortest wash cycle with good cleaning quality.







Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine-15% off









This Samsung front load washing machine is a top-notch product under this category that offers the best wash quality with energy and water efficiency. It comes with a 3-year product and 10 years motor warranty and it is best for bachelors and couples only.





It comes with digital inverter technology that offers superior energy efficiency and hygienic clean with steam.

Samsung washing machine Price: Rs 22,990.





Key Features:

Protect your clothes from being damaged.

Quick wash mode.

10 wash program.







Hisense 6.0 Kg Front Load Washing Machine-27% off









This front-loading washing machine from Hisense is fully automatic also provides good wash quality, and is quite suitable for small to mid families.6 kg capacity machine comes with 2 years of comprehensive and 3 additional on motor warranty.





It has a total of 15 wash programs with 1000 RPM speed for better spin speed.

Hisense washing machine: Rs 19,990.





Key Features:

Provide enhanced protection care for your clothes.

It consumes low power as compared to others.









Bosch Front Load Washing Machine-21% off









This Bosch 7 Kg capacity, front load washing machine is ideal for families as it also offers hygienic wash with 99.9% bacteria reduction. It has 15 wash programs, and it comes with an anti-tangle function to keep your clothes safer.





It comes with a 2-year warranty on the product and 12 years on the motor and it also comes with anti-vibration side panels that reduce noise.

Bosch washing machine Price: Rs 31,490.





Key Features:

The motor comes with low power consumption.

Easy operational panel.

A reload program to add more clothes.







Check out the more front load washing machine and select as per your requirement and budget.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.