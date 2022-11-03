Best Whirlpool Washing Machines in India: Manage All Of Your Laundry Duties Perfectly

Best Whirlpool Washing Machines in India: Washing Machine is one of the must-have home appliances that help to reduce the laundry workload and the market is full of options from various brands. If you are looking for a durable product with all the latest features, then select Whirlpool washing machines. These machines are loaded with all the latest features and are available in different capacities.





Select from the top load, front load, and semi automatic machines as per the need and budget. Here are the most popular Whirlpool washing machines in India that you check.





Whirlpool Washing Machines in India

Get familiar with the top Whirlpool washing machines that are best suited for small, medium amd large sized families.















Whirlpool is one of the leading washing machine brands, this 7.5 kg washing machine is best suited for small to medium-sized families. This Whirlpool washing machines come with 12 wash programs and the spiro wash action gives a superior load movement with better rollover that ensures effective wash.





The 6th sense smart sensors automatically indicate the low water and voltage conditions which makes it one of the best washing machines in India. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,990.















This semi automatic washing machine comes with 3 wash programs and has a 66 L of wash tub with a deep wash system that offers effective wash. The 1400 RPM spin speed offers superior drying and it is also equipped with 4 wheels so that the machine can be moved easily.





It has a rust and corrosion-resistant body which makes it more durable and one of the best whirlpool washing machines in India. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 9,990.





This 8 kg front load washing machine requires no manual effort and it is best suited for medium-sized families with 4-5 members. The IntelliSense inverter motor creates very less voice with less vibration and making it more energy efficient.





Fresh care with steam technology helps to remove the toughest stains during the wash and 1200 RPM spin speed offers superior drying efficiency. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 31,990.







This 7 kg washing machine comes with 12 wash programs and power scrub technology that create 3-way agitation that helps in knocking off the toughest dirt on the clothes. This whirlpool washing machine is a 5 stars rated product that consumes less energy compared to others.





Its express wash program option reduces your cycle time by 30-40% as compared to a regular cycle. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,490.















This 10.5 kg washing machine is one of the best suited for large families with 6+ members. It has 5 wash programs and 10 tough stain removal programs that remove the toughest stains. The 1400 RPM spin speed offers superior drying in less time and it has a water and shockproof control panel. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,910.







