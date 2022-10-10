Best Washing Machines With Dryers in India: For Effective Cleaning And Faster Drying

Best Washing Machines with Dryers in India: A washing machine is a device that helps to lower the workload of laundry and it is a must-have appliance for every home. These washing machines are available in different variants like semi automatic, top load, and front load with lots of the latest features like faster drying, LED Panel for user friendly, and more.





The drying process is one of the major processes that most washing machines offer and if you are looking for the same, then check out our top picks that are mentioned below. Select the best washing machines with dryer in India that offers faster drying.





Washing Machines With Dryers

Get familiar with the best washing machines that come with fast dryers for better washing and drying.















This Samsung washing machine comes with 6 wash programs and 680 RPM spin speed for faster drying. It comes in a stylish design and LED panel control for user friendly. The diamond drum's unique curl design washes clothes more effectively.





Samsung is one of the leading washing machine brands in India and this one comes with a quick wash program that is the perfect solution for your busy life. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,990.







It is one of the best semi automatic washing machines that come with a 7 KG capacity which is quite suitable for couples and small families. The 1300 RPM spin speed makes the drying process faster and more efficient.





It is a 5-star rated product that offers more efficiency in less power consumption. It is one of the best LG washing machines in India. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 11,190.















Whirlpool is one of the trusted names in the Indian market and this Whirlpool washing machine comes with 12 wash programs that cover all types of fabrics. It has an inbuilt heater that hel[s to remove the tough stains during the wash and Dynamix technology ensures less detergent residue on clothes post-wash.





This Whirlpool washing machine is known for its edge-to-edge washing technology. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 21,890.















This LG washing machine comes with a 1200 RPM spin speed for faster drying and the 7 Kg capacity is quite suitable for small to medium-sized families. It comes with 10 wash programs for every type of fabric. The inverter direct drive technology lowers energy consumption and offers better durability with less noise.





It comes with high-temperature steam that effectively removes allergens and bacteria from the clothes leaving them more clean and hygienic. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 28,990.















This Panasonic washing machine comes with features like active foam wash, Aqua spin rinse, motor overload protection, and more. It is loaded with 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying and 12 wash programs for better performance on all types of fabrics.





It is designed with a dimple-shaped jet which effectively removes the dirt and dust particles from messy clothes. Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,990.







