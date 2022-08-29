10 Best Washing Machines Under 15000: Check Out Popular Top Load And Front Load Washing Machines Online

Best Washing Machines Under 15000: Every home around the world has the basic need for laundry. Most of us rely for these chores on washing machines. If you’ll search the online and offline market, you will find top load washing machines, front load washing machines, 5 star washing machines, and washing machines with different capacities. However, since our Indian customer segment is too much dependent on cost when making the purchase decision for the best washing machine in India, a lot of people seek washing machines with different price ranges.





In the same line, washing machines under 15000 are highly popular and searched because of their affordability and performance that come together. Are you too one of them? If yes, let’s take a look at some of the best washing machines that can be bought under the Rs 15,000 budget. Take a look:







Best Washing Machines Under 15000: Top Load Washing Machines













Bring home this Samsung top load washing machine that comes in a capacity of 6.5 kgs, which makes it perfect for families with 3-4 members. The offered Samsung washing machine is appreciated for its appealing design, intuitive LED controls, center jet technology, and impressive performance. Moreover, this washing machine comes with 6 programs namely normal, quick wash, delicates, soak+normal, energy saving, and eco-tub clean. Samsung washing machine price: Rs 14,590.





Godrej comes up with this top load washing machine that has a 700 rpm of spin speed and has 5 wash programs. The offered Godrej washing machine is befitting for small families and is known for its i-wash technology. In addition to this, the offered washing machine comes in a capacity of 6.2 kgs and is available in the 56.5 x 56.5 x 91 cm dimension. The offered fully automatic washing machine incorporates auto-restart and backup functionalities. Godrej washing machine price: Rs 13,490.















Explore this 7kg 5 star semi automatic washing machine from LG that comes in the 47 x 79.5 x 97.5 cm dimension and weighs around 33 kgs. The offered top load washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 1300 rpm and is available with a 7 kg capacity, making it ideal for families with 3 to 4 members. This LG washing machine comes with 3 wash programs and is bought for its all-clear pipes. LG washing machine price: Rs 11,490.













Check out this impeccable top loading washing machine from Whirlpool that is known for its turbo-dry technology. The offered semi automatic washing machine comes in the 50.7 x 89 x 95.6 cm dimension and is appreciated for its lightweight, easy-to-use nature, regulated movement, and durability. Available with 3 wash programs, this Whirlpool top load washing machine has large wheels (4) and is available with a spin shower. Whirlpool washing machine price: Rs 13,588.













Buy this 5 star washing machine from Panasonic that comes in a capacity of 6 kgs and is ideal for families with 2-3 members. The offered 6 kg washing machine has 8 wash programs and has a maximum rotational speed of 680 rpm. Moreover, this Panasonic washing machine comes in the 51.5 x 52.5 x 91.5 cm dimension and weighs around 29 kgs. The offered washing machine is known for its 3-beat wash technology and fuzzy control technology. Pansonic washing machine price: Rs 13,990.





Best Washing Machines Under 15000: Semi Automatic Washing Machines













Purchase this powerful semi automatic washing machine from Whirlpool that is known for its turbo scrub technology. The offered Whirlpool semi automatic washing machine has 3 wash programs and is versed with a 340W powerful highly efficient motor. In addition to this, the offered 7 kg washing machine is ideal for families with 3-5 members and is available with a waterproof control panel. The maximum spin speed of this top load washing machine is 1400 rpm. Whirlpool washing machine price: Rs 10,990.













If you have a large family and are looking for a big washing machine to take care of your home’s cleaning chores, get this 8 kg semi automatic washing from LG. This washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 1300 rpm and is available with multiple cycle options like gentle, strong, and normal. Available with an energy rating of 5 stars, this top load washing machine comes in the 47 x 79.5 x 97.5 cm dimension and weighs around 24 kgs. LG washing machine price: Rs 14,870.













Samsung, being a well-known brand, comes up with this spectacular top load washing machine that is appreciated for its center jet technology. The offered Samsung washing machine has a capacity of 6 kgs and is available with cycle options like heavy and normal. Along with this, the offered top load washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 700 rpm and is known for its air turbo drying system. Samsung washing machine price: Rs 8,990.











Buy this amazing semi automatic washing machine from Panasonic that is befitting for families with 3 to 4 members. The offered top load washing machine is versed with a powerful 360W motor and is known for its aqua spin rinse function. In addition to this, the offered Panasonic washing machine comes in the 76 x 44 x 89 cm dimension and weighs around 19.5 kgs. Panasonic washing machine price: Rs 9,290.













Check out this 7 kg semi automatic washing machine from White Westinghouse that has 3 wash programs and has an energy rating of 5 stars. The offered semi automatic washing machine is known for its water-resistance and shock-proof nature. Along with this, the offered 7 kg top load washing machine is available with a unique design collar scrubber and it allows you to choose different wash modes as per fabric and requirement. Semi automatic washing machine price: Rs 7,999.





