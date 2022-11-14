Best Top Load Washing Machines For Families With 5 Members: A Complete Guide

Best Top Load Washing Machines: Washing machines work for us and make our life easier by reducing the laundry workload. The market is full of options with all the latest features like faster drying, multiple wash programs, and more. Washing machines are available in three variants: semi automatic, top load washing machine, and front load washing machines. The Top Load washing machines are the top-selling products above all.





If you are also interested in a top load washing machine, then check out the top picks that we have mentioned below in the article. This top load washing machine comes from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. It's time to reduce the laundry workload and grab the best-suited as per your budget and family requirements.







Read More: Best Washing Machines in India.







How To Pick Top Load Washing Machines

If you are planning to buy a top load washing machine then here are some factors that you need to consider.





Check the Load Capacity and pick as per family size.

Drying spin speed and efficiency for better and faster drying.

The material of the washing drum for better durability always chooses a stainless steel one.

Check out the number of wash programs available.

The washing machine should be within your budget and select from a trusted brand.







Best Top Load Washing Machines in India

It is one of the top-selling washing machines in India, selected from the top brands to make the laundry work easy and better.















Buy Now

LG is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this LG washing machine comes with 7 KG of capacity which is best suited for small to medium-sized families. This top load washing machine is completely automatic and offers great wash with ease. This LG washing machine is a 5-star rated product that consumes less energy and water as compared to others which makes it one of the best washing machines in India.





The 700 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and has several wash programs for every type of fabric. It is loaded with smart inverter technology which makes it a more efficient, and durable product. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,490.







Read More: Washing Machine Buying Guide.















Buy Now

Samsung washing machines come with a number of features and are known for offering great quality. This Samsung washing machine comes with 6 wash programs and the 680 RPM spin speed offers faster drying. This washing machine is available with an attractive design and also has a child safety lock.





It has a diamond drum which offers great and quite gentle fabric care. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,290.















Buy Now

Whirlpool is one of the leading electronics brands in India. This Whirlpool washing machine comes with 6.5 KG of capacity which is best suited for couples and small families. It comes with a 12 wash program and spiro wash technology offers better cleaning in 20% less time.





It also works effectively with hard water while maintaining the color and softness of the fabric, which makes it one of the best Whirlpool washing machines in India. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,990.















Buy Now

This Godrej washing machine comes with a 700 RPM spin speed, offers faster drying, and has 5 wash programs that offer every sort of wash for every fabric. This Whirlpool washing machine is known for offering better wash quality at an affordable price range.





This top load washing machine comes with toughened glass which is anti-scratch proof and shock resistant for better durability and as per the Indian usage patterns. Godrej Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,090.















Buy Now

IFB is one of the premium washing machine brands in India. It comes with 7 KG of capacity which is best suited for small to medium-sized families. The 720 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and has 8 wash programs for the better wash of types of fabrics. One of the IFB washing machines in India. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,799.







Explore more Best Top Load washing machines for families on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.