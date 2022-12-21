Best Semi Automatic Washing Machine: Excellent Options That Are Great Value For Money

Semi Automatic Washing Machine: India is one of the biggest washing machines market and sometimes it is very difficult to choose the best washing machine among a number of reputed brands but thanks to the highly saturated market. The semi automatic washing machines are much more affordable and economical as compared to fully automatic ones.





If you're having a limited budget, then semi automatic washing is a better option to go with. The market is loaded with several amazing brands that offer excellent washing machines. Select from top brands that are established in the market for many years and provide the best in quality washing machines.





Best Semi Automatic Washing Machines in India

Check out the all-time best semi automatic washing machine that is easy on your pocket and offers better washing along with good drying.





LG is one of the leading washing machine manufacturers, and this 8 KG washing machine is best suited for small to medium-sized families. It is known for economical and effective washing and as it is a 5-star rated product, it consumes less energy as compared to others.

LG washing machine is loaded with 4 wash programs and 1350 RPM spin speed for faster drying and the 3MM plastic cover weight rat repellent chemical keeps the rat away which makes it one of the best LG semi automatic washing machines. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,449.







Whirlpool is one of the reputed brands, this Whirlpool semi automatic washing machine has a 66L large wash tub for a better cleaning system and has a waterproof control panel. It has been equipped with 4 wheels for easy mobility and the 1400 RPM spin speed makes the drying superior and better without harming the fabric.

It comes with a special scrubber that gives a perfect wash by removing the toughest stains in a single wash. Whirlpool washing machine price: Rs 10,240.







This Samsung semi automatic washing machine is a 5 stars rated product that consumes less energy and it has been equipped with 4 castor wheels for easy movement. It is suitable for small to medium-sized families, the 1400 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster and offers an effective wash.

It is one of the best washing machines in this segment which is known for its durable life along with better washing and drying. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 10,490.







This 6.5 KG semi automatic washing machine is best suited for couples and bachelors that also take up less space in your home. It has 2 wash programs and the 1350 RPM spin speed allows drying faster and more effectively.

The aqua spin rinse shows a powerful shower over the wide area effective to washes away the foam to ensure thorough cleaning which makes it one of the best washing machines in India. Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 9,290.







This semi automatic washing machine comes with 8.5 KG which is best suited for small to medium-sized families that has 4 wash programs and 1300 RPM spin speed for faster drying.

It has a special collar scrubber that allows manual scrubbing for collars and other parts of the clothes. Its active soak helps to remove the toughest stains and the N9 additives offer the best hygiene wash. Lloyd Washing Machine Price: Rs 11,990.





