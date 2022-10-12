Best LG Washing Machines in India: Experience Great Washing From Top Brand

Best LG Washing Machines: Washing machines are one of the must have home appliances that help to reduce the workload of laundry. Lots of brands are available in the market but LG is one of the leading washing machine brands in India that has a wide range of options in terms of capacity, features, and machine type.





Semi automatic, front load, and top load washing machines are the three variants you can choose and they are available with different features like better spin speed for faster drying, a digital inverter compressor, and more. If you are planning to buy an LG washing machine, then check out our top picks that are best suited for every family.





Read More: Best Washing machine in India.







Best Washing Machines in India From LG

Get familiar with the best washing machines in India from LG, which is one of the leading electronics brands that have a wide range of washing machine options.













Buy Now

This LG washing machine comes with 7.5 kg of capacity which is quite good for small to medium-sized families. The 1300 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster and as it is a 5-star rating product, saves energy.





This machine's unique soak process helps to remove the toughest stain on the fabric and it is one of the best semi automatic washing machines. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs12,890.















Buy Now

This Top load washing machine comes with a 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying and has multiple wash programs for every type of fabric. The smart inverter technology saves energy and makes it one of the most durable washing machines.





With the smart motion, It upgrades the washing and provides better performance. LG smart diagnosis detects the issue and tries to solve it if possible. It is known for offering great wash quality at an affordable price range. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,490.







Read More: Fully automatic washing machines.















Buy Now

This LG washing machine is loaded with 3 wash programs and 1300 RPM spin speed for faster drying. This 7 kg washing machine is quite suitable for small to medium-sized families and you can scrub cuffs and collars with a collar scrubber that saves lots of time and effort.





It comes with a 3 MM plastic cover and rat-repellent chemical that won't smell. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 11,190.















Buy Now

This 8 kg washing machine is quite suitable for medium to large-sized families. The 1350 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and it has 4 wash programs for every type of fabric. The 3 MM plastic body with rat-repellent chemicals protects the washing machine from rats.





The drying process makes sure that it will do faster than other washing machines. It also soaks your clothes which helps to remove the toughest stains during the wash. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,225.















Buy Now

This front load washing machine does not require any sort of manual help and it is quite suitable for couples and small families. The 1000 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and it comes with 14 wash programs that cover every type of fabric.





The inverter direct drive motor washes with steam and offers better washing in less time. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 23,990.















Buy Now

This fully automatic washing machine comes with a turbo drum that offers the most powerful wash and helps to remove the toughest stains. The smart inverter technology adjusts the power consumption at the optimum level and uses the required power.





This 8 kg washing machine is best suited for small to medium-sized families and has a 3-smart motion for better washing results. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 25,499.















Buy Now

This 6.5 kg washing machine is best for couples and small families, it is loaded with 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying and as it is a 5-star product, it uses less energy as compared to others. The turbo drum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest stains in a single wash. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,990.





Explore more LG washing machines on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.