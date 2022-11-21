Best LG Washing Machines In India: Cleaning Clothes Is Just Another Task With These Powerful Picks

Best LG Washing Machines In India: Getting a washing machine for your home means a lot of considerations and thinking. Like, for what size of family you’re seeking a washing machine? Other factors that need to be considered are purpose, longevity, design (automatic or semi-automatic), spin speed, and so on. However, when on the quest for the best washing machines in India, LG is one name that cannot be left untouched. With decades of presence in the Indian market, LG has surely won the trust of people, especially in the consumer appliances market.





LG washing machines are popular because of their low power consumption, high performance, stupendous spinning speed, wrinkle-free washing, and safe usage. These washing machines are available for families of all sizes (from small to medium) and are also known for their silent operations. For people who are seeking affordable options, LG also offers semi-automatic washing machines. So, take a gander at some of the most amazing LG washing machines online:





Looking for the best washing machines from LG? Fasten your seat belt as we take you swirling around the best LG washing machines you can find on the web:















Purchase this impeccable top load washing machine from LG that has an impressive energy rating of 5 stars. This LG washing machine is befitting for bachelors & couples and has a high spin rate of 700 RPM. Known for its different wash programs like normal, pre-wash+normal, gentle, quick wash, strong, and tub clean, this LG washing machine is appreciated for its smart inverter technology and silent operation. LG washing machine price: Rs 16,990.









Explore this superb top load semi automatic washing machine from LG that comes with roller jet technology. Known for its low power consumption and energy-saving nature, this LG washing machine has a higher spin speed of 1300 RPM. Ideal for a family with 3 to 4 members, this LG washing machine has a capacity of 7.5 kg. Affordable in nature, this washing machine comes in the 47 x 79.5 x 97.5 cm dimension and weighs around 26 kg. LG washing machine price: 13,190.









Don’t miss this amazing top load washing machine from LG that is an excellent purchase option for big families. Available with a capacity of 8 kgs, this LG washing machine has an impressive spin speed of 780 RPM and an energy rating of 5 stars. Along with this, the offered washing machine is able to fight stubborn stains using the Punch + 3 Creates water streams. Available in the 54 x 54 x 91 cm dimension, this LG washing machine comes in a middle-free silver color. LG washing machine price: Rs 23,270.









Buy this splendid fully-automatic washing machine from LG that is just perfect for a family of 4 members. Available in a capacity of 7 kgs, this LG top loading washing machine has a higher spin speed of 700 RPM and is available with different wash programs like normal, pre-wash + normal, gentle, quick wash, and so on. Moreover, the offered LG washing machine comes in the 54 x 54 x 91 cm dimension and weighs around 33 kg. LG washing machine price: Rs 21,490.









Check out this reliable top-load washing machine from LG that comes in a capacity of 9 kgs, making it fit for families with 5 or more members. This LG washing machine has a higher spin rate of 780 rpm and is available in the 54 x 54 x 87 cm dimension. Along with this, the offered LG washing machine is known for its powerful washing, safe usage, smart inverter technology, and reliable performance. LG washing machine price: Rs 27,190.







