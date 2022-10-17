Best IFB Washing Machines in India: Great Wash Quality With Energy And Water Efficiency

Best IFB Washing Machines in India: Washing Machine is one of the must-have appliances for every home that helps to reduce the laundry workload but is not easy to choose the best brand. The market is full of options like LG, Samsung, IFB, and more. If you are stuck in the same situation, then we suggest you go with IFB washing machines. They are specialized in this category and have lots of options for every sort of washing.





IFB is one of the trusted brands in the Indian market and their washing machines are known for the best wash quality with durability. Get familiar with the top-notch best IFB washing machines in India here select as per your budget and needs.





Best Washing Machines in India From IFB Brand

Check out the top-notch washing machines from IFB which is known for offering the best wash quality with multiple additional features.













IFB is one of the leading washing machine brands in India, this fully automatic washing machine comes with 8 wash programs and 800 RPM spin speed making the drying faster. This 6 kg washing machine is best suited for couples and small families, the 2D wash technology removes the toughest stain in just one wash.





It is loaded with an inbuilt heater that helps in removing bacteria and enzymes in the laundry and offers a hygienic wash. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 22,890.







This washing machine is best suited for couples and small families. It is loaded with 10 wash program that covers all types of fabrics and the 1000 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster. It comes with a cradle that offers delicate and effective wash to silk, lace, and satins with complete care.





It is built with an innovative stainless steel crescent mood drum that prevents damage to your fabric and it is one of the best washing machines in India. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 28,990.















This top load washing machine comes with 3 wash program which is loaded with 720 RPM spin speed for better drying in less time. This washing machine is known for offering great wash quality and it is best suited for bachelors and couples.





It also comes with a smart weight sensor that automatically weighs the load and adjusts the setting accordingly to save water and detergent. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,490.







This 8.5 kg washing machine is best suited for small to medium-sized families and it comes with 14 wash programs that take care of every type of fabric. The 1400 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and it is one of the best-in-class efficiency products on the list.





The 4 D wash technology offers a revolutionary wash system that completely soaks clothes and optimally dissolves detergent for the most complete wash. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 39,400.

















This 7 KG top loading washing machine comes with 720 RPM spin speed for faster drying and offers better wash quality with fabric care. It comes with 8 wash programs for every type of fabric like woolen, silk, and more.





It comes with an innovative crescent moon drum that offers gentle water cushion and not harming the fabric during a wash which makes it one of the best top load washing machines in India. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,190.







Explore more IFB washing machines in India on Amazon here.

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.