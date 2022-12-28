Best Front Load Washing Machine to Get Rid of Laundry Work During this Winter Season

Best Front Load Washing Machine: People in India found it very challenging to buy a front load washing machine. They're known for washing clothes more efficiently and saving more electricity in the long run. They are known for delivering higher spin speed helps them dry faster and more gently. The new age front load washing machine is loaded with new features like inbuilt heaters and the digital inverter.





As winter is here, it is a fully automatic washing machine that helps to reduce the laundry workload and gives you rest during these cold waves. Here are the top 5 most popular front load washing machines that you can buy from Amazon right now.





Best Front Load Washing Machines in India

Here is the list of best front load washing machines that you can buy this winter to reduce the overall workload. Check out the best fully automatic washing machine.





LG is one of the leading manufacturers of washing machines, it comes with an 8 KG capacity which is best suited for small to medium-sized families. Its 6 Motion direct drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions to give a perfect wash.

It has a complete one-touch control panel which is available in a sleek design and it is a completely shock and water-resistant which makes it one of the best LG washing machines in India. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 33,990.







IFB is one of the premium washing machine brands in India, this 6 KG IFB washing machine is best suited for bachelors and couples. The 800 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster and its 8-wash program is quite suitable for all types of fabrics.





It has been built with an innovative stainless steel crescent drum which has been designed for a gentle water cushion that prevents damage to the fabrics. It is one of the best IFB washing machines that come with an inbuilt heater that helps to remove the toughest stains in a single wash. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 23,790.







Samsung is known for its innovative features that offer better washing with less energy consumption. It is a complete fully automatic washing machine that comes with a digital inverter that provides better washing with less energy consumption.





It is one of the best front load washing machines that come with 1200 RPM spin speed along with a 12-wash program that provides wash for types of fabrics. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 27,990.







It is a fully automatic front load washing machine that comes with 6th sense soft move technology that intelligently senses the load and adapts the speed of the drum rotation to create a perfect movement to offer to maximize the washing performance and make it one of the best Whirlpool washing machines.

It comes with a 1200 RPM spin speed that offers best-in-class drying results. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 22,990.







Bosch is one of the leading washing machines in India. This 7 KG front load washing machine is ideal for small to medium-sized families and has 15 wash programs along with anti tangled function to keep the clothes free from tangles and a 1200 RPM spin speed for quick drying.

The Anti-vibration side panels reduce noise and vibration to a minimum level making it one of the best Bosch washing machines in India. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 32,790.





