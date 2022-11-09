Best Bosch Washing Machines In India: Loaded With Multiple Features And Latest Technology

Best Bosch Washing Machines in India: Washing machines have become the most commonly used home appliances that reduce all of your laundry load. Several brands offer a wide range of washing machines with all the latest features but if you are looking for a premium washing machine that is loaded with the latest technology, choose Bosch above all. Bosch is one of the most trusted and reliable brands in this category for home appliances.





Bosch has a wide range of washing machines especially fully automatic washing machines that needs less manual effort and offers better wash with less energy and water consumption. If you are planning to buy a washing machine, then check out the best Bosch washing machines in India here, and here are the top picks which are best suited for your family.





Read More: Best Washing Machines in India.







Best Bosch Washing Machines in India

It is one of the premium brands that have a wide range of washing machines, especially fully automatic washing machines. Get familiar with the best options available online on Amazon.













Buy Now

Bosch is one of the premium washing machine brands in India, this 6 KG washing machine is best suited for bachelors and couples. It needs no manual effort and has 15 wash programs that cover all types of fabrics.





It has a 1000 RPM spin speed that offers superior drying without harming the clothes which makes it one of the best washing machines in India. The anti-vibration side panels reduce the noise and vibration to a minimum. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 26,490.







Read More: Best Whirlpool washing machines in India.















Buy Now

This 8 KG washing machine is best suited for small to medium-sized families, This Bosch washing machine comes with a 5-star rating that offers energy and water-efficient washing. It has 15 wash programs with hygiene wash that kills 99.9% of bacteria and the 1200 RPM spin speed offers faster drying.





The anti-tangled function keeps your clothes free from tangles and being damaged which makes it one of the best 8 KG washing machines in India. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 34,490.







Read More: Best IFB washing machines in India.















Buy Now

This 6.5 KG washing machine comes in a top load washing machine model which is one of the top-selling washing machines. It has 8 wash programs and an expert care system for a better wash experience. It has a water and shockproof control panel and a separate detergent tray.





It has integrated handles and wheels that provide hassle-free mobility. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,490.















Buy Now

This 7KG washing machine is ideal for medium to large-size families, it comes with 15 wash programs and the 1000 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and also keeps your clothes free from tangles and damage.





Save more energy with this Bosch front load washing machine which has a big paddle that gives more water churn and water displacement. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 29,490.















Buy Now

This 7 KG top load washing machine is fully automatic and less manual effort is required. It has 8 wash programs and the powerful motor offers perfect wash with spotless cleaning even for heavy-duty and fancy clothes which makes it one of the best Bosch washing machines in India. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 21,490.







Explore more Best Bosch Washing Machines in India on Amazon.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.