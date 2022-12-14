Best Automatic Washing Machines in India: Make Your Life Hassle Free With These Popular Options

Best Automatic Washing Machine: Washing machines nowadays play an important role in everyone's life as it helps to save lots of time and energy along with offering a better wash. The market is loaded with various options for the same but a fully automatic washing machine is best because that requires very less manual effort and offers quality wash along with superior drying via gentle on the fabric.





Here are the best automatic washing machines that you need to check if you are planning to buy. Select from the most reputed brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. Reduce the laundry workload with these better options available online.





Automatic Washing Machines in India

Here are the top automatic washing machines that are available on Amazon that you add to your home appliances to reduce the laundry workload.





LG washing machine is one of the most trusted brands, this 7 KG washing machine is best suited for small to medium-sized families. It comes with an inbuilt heater that helps to remove the toughest stain in just a single wash which makes it one of the best automatic washing machines.





This fully automatic washing machine is loaded with 10 wash programs and 1200 RPM spin speed for faster drying. The digital inverter technology makes it more durable along with less vibration and its 6-motion direct drive gives the fabric proper care while getting ultra clean. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 29,990.







It is a 5-star rated washing machine that helps to consume less energy and its Bubble storm helps the detergent penetrate fabric 2.5 faster and gives 20% more fabric care. This Samsung washing machine comes with 8 KG of capacity which is best for couples and medium-sized families.





The digital inverter technology makes it long-lasting with less noise and 700 RPM spin speed offers faster drying with gentle care. It is one of the best Samsung washing machines in India. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 21,990.







It is one of the best top load washing machines that comes from a reputed brand Whirlpool. This 9.5 KG washing machine is best suited for large-sized families and has an inbuilt heater that helps to remove the toughest stains in a single wash.

It is loaded with 12 wash programs that help to gently wash every type of fabric, making it one of the best Whirlpool washing machines. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 26,440.







Bosch is one of the premium washing machine brands in India. This 8 KG is one of the best fully automatic washing machines that offers 99.9% of hygiene wash and has 15 wash programs along with a noise level of 73 which is very low.





The reload function of this washing machine allows you to add more clothes during the wash cycle. The 12PRM spin speed allows drying faster. It is a 5-star rated product that consumes less energy and makes it more durable. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 35,490.







Here is another Samsung washing machine on our list, this 8 KG front load washing machine comes with an inbuilt heater that allows you to remove the stains in a single wash. It is suitable for large families and the 1400 RPM spin speed allows faster drying with the gentle care of the fabric.

It is also loaded with additional features like child lock, delay end, and more that make it one of the best washing machines in India. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 37,190.







