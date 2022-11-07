Best 9 KG Washing Machines in India: Popular Options For Large Families

Best 9 KG washing machines in India: Washing machines are one of the best home appliances that reduce the laundry load. The market is full of options that have a wide range of washing machines from various brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.





If you are looking for a washing machine for your medium to large-sized family, then choose the 9 kg washing machine which is best suited. Select from semi automatic washing machines, top load washing machines, and front load washing machines. Get the best 9 KG washing machine in India.





Read More: Best Washing Machines in India.





Best 9 KG Washing Machines in India

Select from the most popular 9 kg washing machines in India here which is best suited for medium to large-sized families.













Buy Now

LG is one of the leading washing machine brands in India and this 9 KG washing machine is best suited for medium to large-sized families. This washing machine comes with 8 wash programs and the 780 RPM spin speed offers faster drying.





It is loaded with smart inverter technology that eliminates waste operation efficiently and it is one of the best washing machines in India that offers the best wash quality with less water consumption. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 27,390.







Read More: Best Whirlpool washing machines in India.















Buy Now

This semi automatic washing machine comes with 5 wash programs and has 10 tough stain removal with a special stain removal program which makes it one of the best Whirlpool washing machines in India. The control panel of this washing machine is completely water and shockproof.





The 1400 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and it has large wheels for easy mobility. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,490.















Buy Now

Samsung is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this 9 KG front load washing machine has 22 wash programs and a 1400 RPM spin speed for faster drying. It is suitable for large families, the diamond drum protects clothes from being damaged and the soft curls designs to offer an effective wash. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 45,000.















Buy Now

This IFB washing machine comes with 12 wash programs and the 720 RPM spin speed offers faster drying. It has 95 degrees steam wash that helps to remove the toughest stains which makes it one of the best IFB washing machines in India. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 30,490.















Buy Now

This LG fully automatic washing machine comes with a 10-wash program that covers all types of fabrics and it is best suited for large-sized families. Digital inverter compressors enhance washing performance and durability. Its steam wash helps to remove the toughest stains and pollen allergens in clothes requiring extra care. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs. 37,470.







Explore more 9 KG washing machines in India on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.