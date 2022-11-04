Best 8 KG Washing Machines in India: Get Rid Off Time Consuming, Boring, and Hand Washing

Best 8 KG Washing Machines in India: the new-age washing machines have multiple features and allow better washing with less water and energy. If you are looking for a high-quality washing machine for your medium-sized family, then we suggest you select an 8 kg capacity which is ideal. They are perfect for small to medium-sized families.





Get familiar with the best 8 KG washing machines in India here that are loaded with features like digital inverter, inbuilt heater, and more for effective wash and removing the toughest stains in a single wash.





8 KG Washing Machines in India

These new-age washing machines consume less water and energy, select from the top picks of washing machines that we have mentioned below.















LG is one of the leading washing machine brands in India, this 8 kg semi automatic washing machine comes with 4 wash programs and a 1350 RPM spin speed offering faster drying. As it is available in a plastic body, there is no tension of rusting.





This semi automatic washing needs some manual effort but it is one of the most durable washing machines. It has a collar scrubber that makes your collar clean and needs less effort. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,339.





Samsung is one of the trusted electronics brands in India, this 8 KG washing machine comes with a diamond drum that protects clothes from being damaged. It has 9 wash programs for every type of fabric and a 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying.





The digital inverter technology offers powerful performance and consumes less energy. It has a special feature of intensive stain removal and has 5 water levels which makes it one of the best washing machines in India. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 22,490.







This Whirlpool washing machine comes with 3 wash programs and the 1400 RPM spin speed offers superior drying. For tough stains, it has a 25 minutes soaking program that removes the toughest stains via scrubbing action.





It has 4 wheels so that you can easily move the machine around making it more robust and stable. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,100.







This semi automatic machine comes with a 5-star rating that takes less energy and is quite suitable for small to medium-sized families. The 1440 RPM offers faster drying and its borderless design adds aesthetics and beauty to this machine. It is available in a plastic body which makes it completely rust-free. Godrej Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,990.















Bosch is one of the market leaders in this category, this Front load washing machine is ideal for large families and has 15 wash programs that cover every type of fabric. It has a special Reload function that allows you to add clothes between the washing.





The 1200 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and has anti-vibration side panels that slow it down. The inbuilt heater helps to remove the toughest stains and it is one of the best washing machines in India in 2022. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 34,490.





