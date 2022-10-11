Best 7.5 Kg Washing Machines In India: Powerful And Superb Cleaning Ideal For Modern Homes

Best 7.5 KG Washing Machines in India: Having a fully automatic washing machine ensures great convenience and helps to do the laundry job in a better way. The market is full of options like the semi automatic, top load, and front load washing machines that are also with different types of features to offer more comfort. If you are looking for the same for your small to medium-sized family, then a 7.5 kg capacity is perfect for you.





Check out our top picks for the same that comes from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more with different features and price range. These all are top-notch items in this category, select the best one as per your budget and need.





Best Washing Machines in India with 7.5 Kg Capacity

If you are looking for washing machines that suit your family's laundry needs, get familiar with the best washing machines with 7.5 kg of capacity.













LG is one of the leading electronics brands in India and it has a wide range of washing machines. This LG washing machine comes with 7.5 kg of capacity which is quite suitable for small to medium-sized families. The 1300 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster and has 3 wash programs.





Semi automatic washing machine is known for its durability and it comes with a 3 MM plastic cover with rat-repellent chemicals. It helps to save water and time as compared to others. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 12,290.















This Whirlpool washing machine comes with 3 wash programs and the 1400 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster. The super soak technology helps to remove the toughest stains in 25 minutes. It is also equipped with 4 wheels so that the machine can be moved easily.





It is also loaded with a dryer timer that gives superior results and it is one of the best washing machines in this price range. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 10,740.







Samsung needs no introduction, it is one of the market leaders in this category. This Samsung top load washing machine comes with a 7.5 kg capacity which is quite suitable for small to medium-sized families. It has 6 wash programs and the 680 RPM makes the drying faster and better.





The gentle fabric care wash protects the clothes from being damaged and offers great wash. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 19,590.













This Lloyd washing machine comes with a 7.5 kg capacity which is quite good for 4-6 members family and the active soak helps in removing tough dirt and deep-seated stains by letting soak clothes in detergent water before wash begins.





It is a BEE-rated product that consumes minimum energy and water with the best wash performance. It has a durable plastic lint filter that ensures a better collection of lints, thus giving a more hygienic wash. Lloyd Washing Machine Price: Rs 9,490.















This Whirlpool washing machine comes with 12 wash programs for every type of fabric and it can also adapt to hard water conditions and gives better cleaning. Its express wash reduces the wash time and saves energy and detergent.





It is one of the best washing machines for couples and small families. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 19,500.















This White Westinghouse washing machine comes with a waterproof and shockproof panel and it is quite suitable for large families. It has multiple wash programs so that you can choose as per the fabric.





The washing machine comes with a durable ABS body and heavy-duty motor to tackle Indian washing needs. White Westinghouse Washing Machine Price: Rs 7,999.















This LG washing machine comes with 700 RPM, offers faster drying and it is a 5-star rating product that helps to save energy. It is loaded with a smart inverter that adjusts the energy and assures hygienic washing.





The Turbo drum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest stains. It is one of the best washing machines in India with a 7.5 k capacity. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,890.















Bosch is one of the leading washing machine brands in India, this 7.5 kg washing machine comes with 8 wash programs and an anti-tangle program for smooth washing without harmful fabric.





It comes with integrated handles and wheels on the backside for easy movement when needed. It is available in more than 5 colors. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 28,990.















This semi automatic washing machine is very economical and consumes less water and electricity but you need to add some manual effort.





The 1450 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster and better. Onida Washing Machine Price: Rs 9,490.















This Panasonic washing machine comes with 680 RPM spin speed for faster drying and it has 8 wash programs that ensure thorough cleaning and fresh clothes after each wash.





Its unique water cube tub design creates the water magic flow for more effective washing performance with less tangle generated. Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,490.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.