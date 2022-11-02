Best 7 KG Washing Machines in India: Ideal for Delivering Better Wash With Fast Drying

Best 7 kg washing Machines in India: The new age washing area comes up with lots of features that make washing more effective with care, thanks to technology. If you are looking for a washing machine for your small to medium-sized family, then we suggest you choose a 7kg washing machine.





These washing machines can be categorized into the front load, top load to semi automatic. Here we have selected the top-notch washing machines for you that come from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. Select the best with the latest features and better wash quality that also suits your budget.





Best 7 KG Washing Machines in India

A perfect washing machine for small to medium-sized families, select from the top load, front load, and front load washing machines.













Samsung is one of the famous electronics brands in India and this 7 kg washing machine with digital inverter technology offers powerful performance with less noise, and consumes less energy. It comes with a 700 RPM spin speed that offers faster drying and makes it one of the best washing machines in India.





The diamond-based drum protects clothes from being damaged and it is loaded with a 9 wash program that covers all types of fabric for an effective wash. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,990.















LG 7 kg fully automatic washing machine is best suited for a 3-4 members family and it comes with 700 RPM spin speed that offers faster drying the smart inverter technology makes it one of the most durable washing machines.





It has a child lock that disables the control panel to keep the settings safe. It offers better washing with smart motions and turbo drum wash. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,490.







Whirlpool is one of the trusted washing machine brands, this 7 kg is best suited for small to medium-sized families. This semi automatic washing machine comes with 3 wash programs and it has a 66 L large wash tub that offers effective cleaning with a deep wash system.





The 1400 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster and it is also equipped with 4 wheels so that the machine can move with ease. This Whirlpool washing machine is equipped with 340 powerful motors to rotate the clothes in all directions. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 11,240.







This semi automatic machine consumes less energy and has low water consumption. It is best suited for small to medium-sized families and it also comes with 3 wash programs with a collar scrubber that surely saves most of your time.





The 1300 spin speed makes the drying more effective and keeps the clothes safe via this process. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,290.















IFB is one of the premium washing machine brands in India, this front load washing machine comes with 10 wash programs and a 1000 RPM spin speed making the drying faster. It has an inbuilt heater that helps to remove the toughest stains during the wash.





Its innovative crescent moon drum design creates a gentle water cushion that offers great wash quality without harming the fabric. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 30,190.





