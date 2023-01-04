Best 5 Star Washing Machines Under 25000: Energy Efficient Options For Modern Home

Best 5 Star Washing Machine: Washing machines are one of the must-have appliances that help to reduce the laundry workload. But it is necessary to conduct the research before buying one for your home as it might be challenging to shop for a washing machine when there are lots of options available in the market.





Home appliances that are energy efficient are excellent options to buy and if they are available under a budgeted price, what else do you need? Here are the best 5 star washing machines under 25000 that you can check and buy in 2023 that are known for efficient washing along with greater drying without harming the fabric of clothes.





Read More: Best Washing Machines in India.





Best 5 Star Washing Machines Under 25000

Here are the best 5 star washing machines under 25000 that come from reputed brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and more.





Samsung is one of the home appliances brands in India and has a wide range of washing machines for every budget. This 6.5 KG top load washing machine comes with a digital inverter compressor that offers great energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting performance.

Check Here

It is one of the best 5 star washing machines under 25000 that has more than 5 wash programs and the quick wash program is perfect for a busy life. It is also loaded with a child lock for better safety of machines and children. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,890.







This 6.5 KG washing machine is best suited for bachelors and couples that come with 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying. This LG washing machine is known for its affordability along with great wash quality.

Check Here

It is one of the best 5 star washing machines that consume less energy and has a longer motor life as compared to others. Its smart inverter compressor adjusts the energy consumption at the optimum level for better performance. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,490.







Whirlpool is one of the trusted brands in the Indian market, this 7 KG fully automatic washing machine comes with a 6th sense smart sensor that automatically senses the load and indicates the low water conditions or power fluctuations.





Check Here

It is a perfect option for couples and small-sized families which makes it one of the best 5 star washing machines Under 25000 to buy in 2023. This Whirlpool washing machine is loaded with spiro wash technology that offers better washing even in hard water conditions. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,950.







Here is another Samsung washing machine that comes with a 1000 RPM spin speed and has 10 wash programs for every sort of fabric. This front load washing machine is suitable for couples and small families and is also known for effective washing without damaging the fabric.

Check Here

It is one of the best 5 star washing machines from Samsung that has an inbuilt heater for removing the toughest stains in a single wash. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 22,490.







Panasonic has a wide range of washing for every family, this 5 star washing machine that comes with a 6 KG capacity is best suited for couples and small families loaded with 8 wash programs and 680 RPM for faster drying.

Check Here

Its Aquabeat wash ensures thorough washing and keeps the clothes fresher for a longer time and has 3 different levels of water force with every wash which makes it one of the best washing machines in India. Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,990.





Explore more best 5 star washing machines under 25000 on Amazon.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.